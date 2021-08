On Saturday, August 28th, voting rights activists will be marching on Washington D.C.

and in cities across the nation. Join us in Sacramento to protest voter suppression and defend democracy.



Sacramento info & register:



National website:





Voting Rights Are Under Attack



Since January, 48 states have introduced 389 bills that amount to shameful, outright voter suppression, and many have already become law. These laws suppress voting methods that enrich our democracy and lead to high turnout: banning ballot drop boxes and mail-in voting, reducing early voting days and hours, restricting who can get a mail-in ballot, prohibiting officials from promoting the use of of mail-in ballots even when voters qualify, even criminalizing the distribution of water to voters waiting in the long lines these laws create.



Racist, anti-democratic voter suppression laws amount to rigging the game. But in America, elections are not a game—and lives depend on their outcomes.



That’s why, on August 28, 2021, we’re marching on Washington D.C., as well as Sacramento, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Phoenix and other cities across America.





The Legacy of MLK Jr. Continues



On August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King led 250,000 people on a historic

March On Washington. There, in front of the Lincoln Memorial, he delivered his famous

“I Have a Dream” speech, calling on the nation to rise up and live out the true meaning

of its creed. At the time, Black Americans were living under the tyranny of laws—

called “Jim Crow” laws— that legalized racial discrimination. His speech that day has become one of the defining moments in American history.



Today, state legislatures are pushing America back to the Jim Crow era with laws that reinstate systemic discrimination at the ballot box. That is why, on August 28, 2021—58 years to the day after his father’s march—Martin Luther King III will help to lead Americans on another march to demand federal voting rights protection.



Marching is a form of nonviolent protest, and protest is a form of democratic expression

older than America itself. We march to shine the light of truth on what is happening in state legislatures, ensure that Americans understand what’s at stake, and give people a mechanism to demand action on this most urgent issue of our generation.





ORGANIZATIONS



March On

Drum Major Institute

Future Coalition

SEIU

National Action Network

Public Citizen

Declaration for American Democracy

Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote

CAIR Arizona

National Organization for Women

Chicanco Por La Causa

Fix Democracy First

League of Women Voters

Indivisible

League of Conservation Voters

Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Peaches to the Polls

Stand Up America

Union for Reform Judaism

Voto Latino

Vote.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 31st, 2021 3:36 PM