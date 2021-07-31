SACRAMENTO: March On for Voting Rights
On Saturday, August 28th, voting rights activists will be marching on Washington D.C.
and in cities across the nation. Join us in Sacramento to protest voter suppression and defend democracy.
Sacramento info & register: https://actionnetwork.org/events/march-on-for-voting-rights-california
National website: https://marchonforvotingrights.org/
Voting Rights Are Under Attack
Since January, 48 states have introduced 389 bills that amount to shameful, outright voter suppression, and many have already become law. These laws suppress voting methods that enrich our democracy and lead to high turnout: banning ballot drop boxes and mail-in voting, reducing early voting days and hours, restricting who can get a mail-in ballot, prohibiting officials from promoting the use of of mail-in ballots even when voters qualify, even criminalizing the distribution of water to voters waiting in the long lines these laws create.
Racist, anti-democratic voter suppression laws amount to rigging the game. But in America, elections are not a game—and lives depend on their outcomes.
That’s why, on August 28, 2021, we’re marching on Washington D.C., as well as Sacramento, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Phoenix and other cities across America.
The Legacy of MLK Jr. Continues
On August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King led 250,000 people on a historic
March On Washington. There, in front of the Lincoln Memorial, he delivered his famous
“I Have a Dream” speech, calling on the nation to rise up and live out the true meaning
of its creed. At the time, Black Americans were living under the tyranny of laws—
called “Jim Crow” laws— that legalized racial discrimination. His speech that day has become one of the defining moments in American history.
Today, state legislatures are pushing America back to the Jim Crow era with laws that reinstate systemic discrimination at the ballot box. That is why, on August 28, 2021—58 years to the day after his father’s march—Martin Luther King III will help to lead Americans on another march to demand federal voting rights protection.
Marching is a form of nonviolent protest, and protest is a form of democratic expression
older than America itself. We march to shine the light of truth on what is happening in state legislatures, ensure that Americans understand what’s at stake, and give people a mechanism to demand action on this most urgent issue of our generation.
ORGANIZATIONS
March On
Drum Major Institute
Future Coalition
SEIU
National Action Network
Public Citizen
Declaration for American Democracy
Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote
CAIR Arizona
National Organization for Women
Chicanco Por La Causa
Fix Democracy First
League of Women Voters
Indivisible
League of Conservation Voters
Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Peaches to the Polls
Stand Up America
Union for Reform Judaism
Voto Latino
Vote.org
and more
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 8/28/2021
|Sacramento: March On for Voting Rights
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 28
|Time
|9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|March On and partners
|Location Details
|
California State Capitol, 1315 10th Street Sacramento, Sacramento, CA 95814
Wear a mask. Please follow all current COVID safety guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/
|
For more event information: https://marchonforvotingrights.org/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 31st, 2021 3:36 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network