Moral Monday National Action in Washington D.C.
Join the protest livestream and online actions for all activists across the United States:
Actions & Livestream on website here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
FB Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/
On August 2, the week of the anniversary of the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, thousands will gather in Washington D.C. for a rally and direct action led by poor people,
low-wage workers and other activists for voting rights, immigrant rights, and economic justice.
DEMANDS:
1. End the filibuster
2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act
3. Fully restore the Voting Rights Act
4. Raise the minimum wage to $15/hr
5. Establish permanent protections for all undocumented immigrants
Momentum has been building since this season began earlier this month. PPC members and allies all over the country have been arrested for acts of civil disobedience.
Monday, Aug. 2nd does not mark the end of this work, but it does give us the chance to lock arms from coast to coast for voting rights, immigrant rights, and economic justice!
ORGANIZATIONS:
CA Poor People's Campaign
National Poor People's Campaign
Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Employees International Union (SEIU)
Black Voters Matter
Forward Justice
National Welfare Rights Union
350.org
Climate
CodePink
Indivisible
Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference
Women's March
and numerous others
Full list here: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
___________________________________________________________
CALL TO ACTION
The PPC released a letter to US senators demanding an end to the filibuster rule.
LETTER STATES: “The filibuster has been used to block civil rights, labor rights, voting rights, living wages, healthcare access, especially for poor and low-wealth Black, Brown, White, Asian and Indigenous people. The filibuster continues to facilitate idolatrous policy platforms about who deserves to thrive and who does not.”
Californians can, with a few clicks, send the letter directly to Senators Padilla and Feinstein.
Join in emailing this letter to our senators to demand an end to the filibuster (easy peasy!):
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/call-to-conscience-dont-filibuster-democracy
Then sign the PPC voting rights & economic justice demands letter here: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
Or, you can call, email, or fax them directly to demand:
1. End the filibuster
2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act
3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act
4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr.
5. Permanent protections for all undocumented immigrants
Click here to call: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/call/
Email or direct phone numbers here:
Senator Dianne Feinstein: https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-me
Phone: (415) 393-0707
Fax: (415) 393-0710
Senator Alex Padilla: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/
Phone (202) 224 – 3553
Fax (202) 224 – 2200
___________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 8/ 2/2021
|March on Washington D.C. for Voting Rights, Immigrant Rights & Economic Justice w/ PPC
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday August 02
|Time
|8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Poor People's Campaign & partners
|Location Details
|Online actions and protest livestream/recording
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 31st, 2021 10:37 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network