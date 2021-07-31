8:00 AM - 10:00 AM





Join the protest livestream and online actions for all activists across the United States:



Actions & Livestream on website here:



FB Livestream here:





On August 2, the week of the anniversary of the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, thousands will gather in Washington D.C. for a rally and direct action led by poor people,

low-wage workers and other activists for voting rights, immigrant rights, and economic justice.



DEMANDS:



1. End the filibuster

2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act

3. Fully restore the Voting Rights Act

4. Raise the minimum wage to $15/hr

5. Establish permanent protections for all undocumented immigrants



Momentum has been building since this season began earlier this month. PPC members and allies all over the country have been arrested for acts of civil disobedience.



Monday, Aug. 2nd does not mark the end of this work, but it does give us the chance to lock arms from coast to coast for voting rights, immigrant rights, and economic justice!



ORGANIZATIONS:



CA Poor People's Campaign

National Poor People's Campaign

Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Employees International Union (SEIU)

Black Voters Matter

Forward Justice

National Welfare Rights Union

350.org

Climate

CodePink

Indivisible

Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference

Women's March

and numerous others



Full list here:

___________________________________________________________



CALL TO ACTION



The PPC released a letter to US senators demanding an end to the filibuster rule.



LETTER STATES: “The filibuster has been used to block civil rights, labor rights, voting rights, living wages, healthcare access, especially for poor and low-wealth Black, Brown, White, Asian and Indigenous people. The filibuster continues to facilitate idolatrous policy platforms about who deserves to thrive and who does not.”



Californians can, with a few clicks, send the letter directly to Senators Padilla and Feinstein.



Join in emailing this letter to our senators to demand an end to the filibuster (easy peasy!):

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/call-to-conscience-dont-filibuster-democracy



Then sign the PPC voting rights & economic justice demands letter here:





Or, you can call, email, or fax them directly to demand:



1. End the filibuster

2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act

3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act

4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr.

5. Permanent protections for all undocumented immigrants



Click here to call:



Email or direct phone numbers here:



Senator Dianne Feinstein:

Phone: (415) 393-0707

Fax: (415) 393-0710



Senator Alex Padilla:

Phone (202) 224 – 3553

Fax (202) 224 – 2200

___________________________________________________________

Moral Monday National Action in Washington D.C.Join the protest livestream and online actions for all activists across the United States:Actions & Livestream on website here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/ FB Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/ On August 2, the week of the anniversary of the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, thousands will gather in Washington D.C. for a rally and direct action led by poor people,low-wage workers and other activists for voting rights, immigrant rights, and economic justice.DEMANDS:1. End the filibuster2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act3. Fully restore the Voting Rights Act4. Raise the minimum wage to $15/hr5. Establish permanent protections for all undocumented immigrantsMomentum has been building since this season began earlier this month. PPC members and allies all over the country have been arrested for acts of civil disobedience.Monday, Aug. 2nd does not mark the end of this work, but it does give us the chance to lock arms from coast to coast for voting rights, immigrant rights, and economic justice!ORGANIZATIONS:CA Poor People's CampaignNational Poor People's CampaignRainbow PUSH CoalitionEmployees International Union (SEIU)Black Voters MatterForward JusticeNational Welfare Rights Union350.orgClimateCodePinkIndivisibleSamuel DeWitt Proctor ConferenceWomen's Marchand numerous othersFull list here: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/ ___________________________________________________________CALL TO ACTIONThe PPC released a letter to US senators demanding an end to the filibuster rule.LETTER STATES: “The filibuster has been used to block civil rights, labor rights, voting rights, living wages, healthcare access, especially for poor and low-wealth Black, Brown, White, Asian and Indigenous people. The filibuster continues to facilitate idolatrous policy platforms about who deserves to thrive and who does not.”Californians can, with a few clicks, send the letter directly to Senators Padilla and Feinstein.Join in emailing this letter to our senators to demand an end to the filibuster (easy peasy!):Then sign the PPC voting rights & economic justice demands letter here: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/ Or, you can call, email, or fax them directly to demand:1. End the filibuster2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr.5. Permanent protections for all undocumented immigrantsClick here to call: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/call/ Email or direct phone numbers here:Senator Dianne Feinstein: https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-me Phone: (415) 393-0707Fax: (415) 393-0710Senator Alex Padilla: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/ Phone (202) 224 – 3553Fax (202) 224 – 2200___________________________________________________________ Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 31st, 2021 10:37 AM