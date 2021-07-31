top
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
Deadline Glasgow: Defund Climate Chaos UN COP26!
Date Tuesday August 03
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorStop the Money Pipeline and partners
Location Details
Online event
Deadline Glasgow: Defund Climate Chaos Campaign Kickoff

Aug 3, 2021 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a-hyM60MRDOrYidtOXkgEg

More info & livestream: https://stopthemoneypipeline.com/glasgow/


On November 1st, the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference - the most important international climate talks since Paris - will begin in Glasgow, Scotland. National leaders from around the world will gather and make new climate commitments; many corporations will release their latest climate plans.

That’s why today Stop the Money Pipeline and our coalition partners are launching: Deadline Glasgow - defund climate chaos.

The Glasgow Climate Talks are a historic opportunity for the world to act on climate. When the Paris Agreement was signed five years ago, every nation on earth agreed to meet five years later and “ratchet up” their climate ambition. We’re now at that moment ― and it is vital that we hold the world’s leaders to their promises.

We'll share the plan to campaign hard through Glasgow & we'll have clear steps for activists to join us on the campaign.

Speakers include:

--Tara Houska of Giniw Collective
--Kayah George of Indigenous Climate Action
--Representative Rashida Tlaib
--Bill McKibben, Co-founder of 350.org
--Sharon Lavigne, RISE environmental justice campaigner
and more
For more event information: https://stopthemoneypipeline.com/glasgow/

