Update from the Streets!
Evictions loom large for Berkeley's unhoused community and Copwatch says: HELL NO! [video is 3:20]
The City of Berkeley, along with Cal-Trans, is making moves to evict all of Berkeley's unhoused residents. Cal-Trans has posted notices to evict the area known as Downstairs Seabreeze on 8/9 and 8/10 (University and 2nd, along the freeway). This is only the beginning! Please watch this video, get ready, and refuse to be abused!
