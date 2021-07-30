Update from the Streets! by Berkeley Copwatch

Friday Jul 30th, 2021 9:57 PM

Evictions loom large for Berkeley's unhoused community and Copwatch says: HELL NO! [video is 3:20]





The City of Berkeley, along with Cal-Trans, is making moves to evict all of Berkeley's unhoused residents. Cal-Trans has posted notices to evict the area known as Downstairs Seabreeze on 8/9 and 8/10 (University and 2nd, along the freeway). This is only the beginning! Please watch this video, get ready, and refuse to be abused!