The Infoshop opened within the Long Haul on August 13, 1992. For 28 years it has provided an open door for radical ideas to be shared between people through print media, art, music, and conversation. …. at the Infoshop you don’t need to be cool or know anybody.
Music by Mincing (Oakland noice&PV), Bloodhum (Eastbay Heavy Psych), Regress (Oakland acoustic set), Super Apes (Free based sonic overload), Tak Kat Overlords (eclectic electronic jungle), - Dancing with Veerappan (Techno-communism) - food by Beliziyah I’rie (Authentic Beizian-style cuisine)
|Saturday August 14
|3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Party/Street Party
|slingshot collective
|Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey in South Berkeley across from La Pena - near Ashby BART
For more event information: http://thelonghaul.org
