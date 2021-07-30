Oakland: Lake Merritt Amphitheater, 12th St & Lake Merritt Blvd. Attendees are encouraged to wear all black and to bring a token that represents someone that they have lost due to lack of adequate or affordable healthcare.
For more information about the event please email: GavinKeepThePromise [at] gmail.com
#KeepThePromise #SinglePayerNow #HealthcareForAll
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Governor Newsom to Keep the Promise
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 31
|Time
|2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Jenni Chang
|Location Details
|Oakland: Lake Merritt Amphitheater, 12th St & Lake Merritt Blvd
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 30th, 2021 11:49 AM
