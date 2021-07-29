top
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
View events for the week of 8/ 6/2021
Shine a Light, Stop the Heat, Lower the Heat
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday August 06
Time 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorLivermore Conversion Project
Location Details
Virtual Broadcast
Aug. 6, 9am to 10am, August 9, 9am to 10:30am

Commemorate the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Abolish nuclear weapons. Tune in, connect the dots, and act for change.

Join a virtual rally from 9 to 10:45 AM Pacific Time on Hiroshima Day and repeated on Nagasaki Day.
Hiroshima Day, August 6 link https://youtu.be/_kM7IuzKQls
Nagasaki Day, August 9 link https://youtu.be/OB57nQAcSWQ

The overall rally broadcast will feature the following speakers who will be filmed at the West Gate of the Livermore Lab at 9 AM on August 6 to kick off the virtual event: A-bomb survivor Nobu Hanaoka, A-bomb survivor, Marylia Kelley, Executive Director of Tri-Valley Cares, and John Burroughs, Lawyers Committee on Nuclear Policy. Keynote speaker Daniel Ellsberg, writer and peace activist, and other amazing presenters are prerecorded.

Speakers and musicians include Tsukuru Fors, trans peace/anti-nuclear human rights activist, Pacific Asian Nuclear-Free Peace Alliance; Marcina Langrine & Benetick Kabua Maddison, young activists with the Marshallese Education Initiative; Nell Myhand, Bay Area Poor People's Campaign; Betsy Rose, community song leader; Benjamin Mertz, Black spiritual tradition composer, performer and song leader; Patricia St Onge & Wilson Riles, co-emcees.

Free
sm_554_v0.jpg
original image (3922x2941)
For more event information: http://www.trivalleycares.org/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 29th, 2021 10:45 PM
