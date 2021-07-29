



Commemorate the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Abolish nuclear weapons. Tune in, connect the dots, and act for change.



Join a virtual rally from 9 to 10:45 AM Pacific Time on Hiroshima Day and repeated on Nagasaki Day.

Hiroshima Day, August 6 link

Nagasaki Day, August 9 link



The overall rally broadcast will feature the following speakers who will be filmed at the West Gate of the Livermore Lab at 9 AM on August 6 to kick off the virtual event: A-bomb survivor Nobu Hanaoka, A-bomb survivor, Marylia Kelley, Executive Director of Tri-Valley Cares, and John Burroughs, Lawyers Committee on Nuclear Policy. Keynote speaker Daniel Ellsberg, writer and peace activist, and other amazing presenters are prerecorded.



Speakers and musicians include Tsukuru Fors, trans peace/anti-nuclear human rights activist, Pacific Asian Nuclear-Free Peace Alliance; Marcina Langrine & Benetick Kabua Maddison, young activists with the Marshallese Education Initiative; Nell Myhand, Bay Area Poor People's Campaign; Betsy Rose, community song leader; Benjamin Mertz, Black spiritual tradition composer, performer and song leader; Patricia St Onge & Wilson Riles, co-emcees.



