Celebrate Women's Rights Day with activists in the forefront of the struggle for abortion rights. Panelists from Argentina, Ireland and the U.S. will discuss on-the-ground organizing campaigns and international connections. Everyone welcome.
Auspices Radical Women U.S. Information 206-985-4621
|Date
|Saturday August 28
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Radical Women U.S.
|bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
|Phone
|415-271-8215
|Location Details
|
Zoom Event at http://bit.ly/WRD-RW
Register at the above
|
For more event information: http://RadicalWomen.org
