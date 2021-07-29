top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Africa, Namibian MUN Miners & Union Busting By Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC
Date Saturday July 31
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorLaborFest
Location Details
Virtual Program Go To Website
Africa, Namibian MUN Miners & Union Busting By Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC

https://laborfest.net/event/namibian-miners-greek-dock-workers/

Saturday July 31 @ 10:00 am PDT Namibia 7PM London 6PM

Panel discussion

The leadership of the Mine-workers Union of Namibia Rossing Branch were fired when they refused to take concessions on their health-care benefits and other conditions.

The owner Chinese National Nuclear Mining Corporation promised when they took over the mine from Rio Tinto in 2019 that they would respect the union contract and labor laws of Namibia.

This panel will include the Namibian miners and other union workers of Namibia who have been fighting union busting and attacks on workers rights.

Panel:
Johannes Hamutenya, MUN Rossing Branch Chair
George Martin, MUN Rossing Branch Secretary
Gabriel Prawl, APWU Seattle & Past ILWU 52 President
Carol Lang, CUNY Professor AFT PSC Member
Hewat Beukes, Lawyer For MUN Rossing Branch Leaders
Anna Majavu, Journalist New Frame

Sponsored by
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 29th, 2021 9:19 AM
The Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC is engaged in union busting against the Namibian Mineworkers Union Rossing branch leadership. The company illegally fired the entire leadership of the Rossing mine and is now tried to stall in the courts and bribe corrupt government officials in Namibia. They have also illegally replaced Namibian workers with Chinese employees at the Rossing mine and at other mines in Namibia. The replacement of Namibian workers with Chinese workers during strikes and the effort to destroy the Namibian union movement is an international issue.
The Namibian miners at Rossing are facing the destruction of their union by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC. These union busting policies must be opposed by workers in the United States and around the world including Chinese workers.
