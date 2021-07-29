



Saturday July 31 @ 10:00 am PDT Namibia 7PM London 6PM



Panel discussion



The leadership of the Mine-workers Union of Namibia Rossing Branch were fired when they refused to take concessions on their health-care benefits and other conditions.



The owner Chinese National Nuclear Mining Corporation promised when they took over the mine from Rio Tinto in 2019 that they would respect the union contract and labor laws of Namibia.



This panel will include the Namibian miners and other union workers of Namibia who have been fighting union busting and attacks on workers rights.



Panel:

Johannes Hamutenya, MUN Rossing Branch Chair

George Martin, MUN Rossing Branch Secretary

Gabriel Prawl, APWU Seattle & Past ILWU 52 President

Carol Lang, CUNY Professor AFT PSC Member

Hewat Beukes, Lawyer For MUN Rossing Branch Leaders

Anna Majavu, Journalist New Frame



