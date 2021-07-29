Africa, Namibian MUN Miners & Union Busting By Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC
https://laborfest.net/event/namibian-miners-greek-dock-workers/
Saturday July 31 @ 10:00 am PDT Namibia 7PM London 6PM
Panel discussion
The leadership of the Mine-workers Union of Namibia Rossing Branch were fired when they refused to take concessions on their health-care benefits and other conditions.
The owner Chinese National Nuclear Mining Corporation promised when they took over the mine from Rio Tinto in 2019 that they would respect the union contract and labor laws of Namibia.
This panel will include the Namibian miners and other union workers of Namibia who have been fighting union busting and attacks on workers rights.
Panel:
Johannes Hamutenya, MUN Rossing Branch Chair
George Martin, MUN Rossing Branch Secretary
Gabriel Prawl, APWU Seattle & Past ILWU 52 President
Carol Lang, CUNY Professor AFT PSC Member
Hewat Beukes, Lawyer For MUN Rossing Branch Leaders
Anna Majavu, Journalist New Frame
Sponsored by
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 7/31/2021
|Africa, Namibian MUN Miners & Union Busting By Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 31
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|LaborFest
|Location Details
|Virtual Program Go To Website
|
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/namibian-miner...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 29th, 2021 9:19 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network