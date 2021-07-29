



Volunteer work days at San Juan Bautista Historic State Park are regularly scheduled on the second Saturday of each month, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.



AMLT developed the Mutsun Garden at the San Juan Bautista State Historic Park in 2016, with funding from California State Parks Foundation, and plant donations from many local nurseries. The Mutsun Garden is one section of the State Park’s ‘Heritage Garden’, which is visited by approximately 100,000 people per year, including 44,000 school children who come on fieldtrips to tour the San Juan Bautista Mission. The Heritage Garden has been used to interpret historic structures and the life of early immigrants, but until recently it had little value as a tool for interpreting the lifeways of the original inhabitants of the area. Now, with native plants selected and planted by the descendants of the Mutsun people who first called this land home, Park visitors have a tangible opportunity to learn about local Native people, past and present, when visiting the San Juan Bautista State Historic Park Heritage Garden.



For all of our work days, tools will be provided. Be sure to bring a lunch or snacks, plenty of water, sun protection, and wear appropriate clothing for light-moderate garden work. Work will proceed in light to moderate rain, but a steady downpour will cancel. Please bring your own face covering, unless you are fully vaccinated (meaning two weeks since your last shot) and can show us your card. If you have not been vaccinated you will be required to wear a face mask that covers nose and mouth throughout the event and to maintain social distancing to the extent possible.



For any questions please contact





Amah Mutsun Land Trust



We are of the lands known to us as Popeloutchom; home of our four-legged, winged, finned and plant kin; they have provided us with all that we needed for millennia. We will care for them. Resting place of those that came before us and cradle to those yet to come; they are sacred. We will protect them. We were placed here for these reasons. These are our obligations to Creator and we will honor them.



The Amah Mutsun Land Trust was established in 2013 to enable the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band to access, protect, and steward sacred lands, as well as to revitalize traditional ecological knowledge and cultural practices between the San Francisco and Monterey Bay areas. Get more info at:



