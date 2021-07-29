top
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Secretary Haaland to welcome totem pole at DC event on National Mall
by Red Road to DC
Thursday Jul 29th, 2021 12:13 AM
Event is part of cross-country tour of Indigenous sacred sites
sm_red_road_to_dc.jpg
original image (1080x704)
Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, will welcome a totem pole carved by Lummi Nation carvers at an event on the National Mall. Red Road to DC tour organizers will bring a totem pole honoring sacred Indigenous places as a gift to President Biden to urge his immediate protection of sacred sites. They will end their tour, of places and resources that are at risk due to development and infrastructure projects, with an event on the National Mall.

Following the event on July 29, the totem pole will be displayed in front of the National Museum of the American Indian until July 31, where an exhibition of the House of Tears Carvers’ totem pole journeys is on view.

The House of Tears Carvers of Lummi Nation will bring their totem pole commemorating the importance of protecting sacred sites to the National Mall for media event and rally as part of the Red Road to DC tour. They will be joined by elected tribal leaders from across the country, Indigenous activists from the sacred sites of the Red Road to DC, and invited elected officials. The tour is sponsored by Native Organizers Alliance, Se’Si’Le, The Natural History Museum, National Congress of American Indians, and IllumiNative.


When: Thursday, July 29, 1:00–3:30 PM (EST)
1:00–1:50 PM press availability, tribal leaders and representatives of Native organizations
2:00–2:30 PM remarks from totem pole carver, Sec. Haaland, and Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians
2:30–3:30 PM remarks from tribal leaders and Indigenous activists, and rally

Where: National Mall, at 3rd St SW, between Madison Drive NW and Jefferson Drive SW


Photo: The #RedRoadtoDC Totem Pole has arrived at the National Museum of the American Indian.


More info: For additional information, photos, and a full list of tour stops, visit redroadtodc.org.
https://redroadtodc.org/
