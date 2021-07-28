top
Voting Rights Rally: Selma-Mongomery Style March in Texas Livestream & Actions w/ PPC
Date Saturday July 31
Time 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign & partners
Location Details
Online protest livestream & actions voting rights and justice
Join the Poor People's Campaign and multiple partners for its Moral March for Democracy, starting in Georgetown, Texas. The four-day, 27-miles march will finish with a rally
at the State Capitol of Austin.

On Saturday morning, 151 cars will proceed from Georgetown to the state capital in honor
of 151 years since passage of the 15th amendment, which said the right to vote shall not be abridged or denied on the basis of race or previous conditions of servitude.

A hearse with copies of bills to bury voting rights, a higher federal minimum wage and immigrant rights will lead the cars.

We are demanding:

1. End the filibuster
2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act
3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act
4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr
5. Permanent Protects for All Immigrants

Join the protest livestream and online actions for all activists across the United States:

Actions & Livestream on website here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/

FB Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/


ORGANIZATIONS:

National Poor People's Campaign
Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Employees International Union (SEIU)
Black Voters Matter
Forward Justice
National Welfare Rights Union
Red Letter Christians
Indivisible
Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference
Sunrise Movement
Women's March
and numerous others

Full list here: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/

___________________________________________________________

CALL TO ACTION

The PPC released a letter to US senators demanding an end to the filibuster rule.

LETTER STATES: “The filibuster has been used to block civil rights, labor rights, voting rights, living wages, healthcare access, especially for poor and low-wealth Black, Brown, White, Asian and Indigenous people. The filibuster continues to facilitate idolatrous policy platforms about who deserves to thrive and who does not.”

Californians can, with a few clicks, send the letter directly to Senators Padilla and Feinstein.

Join in emailing this letter to our senators to demand an end to the filibuster (easy peasy!):
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/call-to-conscience-dont-filibuster-democracy

Then sign the PPC voting rights & economic justice demands letter here: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/


Or, you can call, email, or fax them directly to demand:

1. End the filibuster
2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act
3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act
4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr.
5. Permanent protections for all undocumented immigrants

Click here to call: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/call/

Email or direct phone numbers here:

Senator Dianne Feinstein: https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-me
Phone: (415) 393-0707
Fax: (415) 393-0710

Senator Alex Padilla: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/
Phone (202) 224 – 3553
Fax (202) 224 – 2200
___________________________________________________________
