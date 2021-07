at the State Capitol of Austin.



On Saturday morning, 151 cars will proceed from Georgetown to the state capital in honor

of 151 years since passage of the 15th amendment, which said the right to vote shall not be abridged or denied on the basis of race or previous conditions of servitude.



A hearse with copies of bills to bury voting rights, a higher federal minimum wage and immigrant rights will lead the cars.



We are demanding:



1. End the filibuster

2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act

3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act

4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr

5. Permanent Protects for All Immigrants



Join the protest livestream and online actions for all activists across the United States:



Actions & Livestream on website here:



FB Livestream here:





ORGANIZATIONS:



National Poor People's Campaign

Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Employees International Union (SEIU)

Black Voters Matter

Forward Justice

National Welfare Rights Union

Red Letter Christians

Indivisible

Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference

Sunrise Movement

Women's March

and numerous others



Full list here:



___________________________________________________________



CALL TO ACTION



The PPC released a letter to US senators demanding an end to the filibuster rule.



LETTER STATES: “The filibuster has been used to block civil rights, labor rights, voting rights, living wages, healthcare access, especially for poor and low-wealth Black, Brown, White, Asian and Indigenous people. The filibuster continues to facilitate idolatrous policy platforms about who deserves to thrive and who does not.”



Californians can, with a few clicks, send the letter directly to Senators Padilla and Feinstein.



Join in emailing this letter to our senators to demand an end to the filibuster (easy peasy!):

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/call-to-conscience-dont-filibuster-democracy



Then sign the PPC voting rights & economic justice demands letter here:





Or, you can call, email, or fax them directly to demand:



1. End the filibuster

2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act

3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act

4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr.

5. Permanent protections for all undocumented immigrants



Click here to call:



Email or direct phone numbers here:



Senator Dianne Feinstein:

Phone: (415) 393-0707

Fax: (415) 393-0710



Senator Alex Padilla:

Phone (202) 224 – 3553

Fax (202) 224 – 2200

___________________________________________________________

