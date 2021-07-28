Black Women's Equal Pay Day Discussion
We're marking Black Women's Equal Pay Day on August 3 by hosting a discussion with some of the nation's leading advocates for women's equality, and social & racial justice.
HOST: ERA Coalition
Aug 3, 2021 @ 9 AM PT (noon ET)
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkcO-hpzojEtwIiFDTg19tRd-0WkcfD9iO
SPEAKERS:
- Aimee Allison, Founder & President, She the People
- Monifa Bandele, Chief Operating Officer, TIME'S UP
- Melanie Campbell, President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
- Fatima Goss Graves, President & CEO of National Women's Law Center
- Beverly Smith, National President & CEO, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
- And hear from Jen Klein, Co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council.
With additional remarks from:
- Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA)
- Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA)
- Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY)
- Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (D-MI)
