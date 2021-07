We're marking Black Women's Equal Pay Day on August 3 by hosting a discussion with some of the nation's leading advocates for women's equality, and social & racial justice.



HOST: ERA Coalition



Aug 3, 2021 @ 9 AM PT (noon ET)



RSVP:



SPEAKERS:



- Aimee Allison, Founder & President, She the People

- Monifa Bandele, Chief Operating Officer, TIME'S UP

- Melanie Campbell, President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

- Fatima Goss Graves, President & CEO of National Women's Law Center

- Beverly Smith, National President & CEO, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

- And hear from Jen Klein, Co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council.



With additional remarks from:



- Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA)

- Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA)

- Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY)

- Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (D-MI)

Black Women's Equal Pay Day DiscussionWe're marking Black Women's Equal Pay Day on August 3 by hosting a discussion with some of the nation's leading advocates for women's equality, and social & racial justice.HOST: ERA CoalitionAug 3, 2021 @ 9 AM PT (noon ET)RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkcO-hpzojEtwIiFDTg19tRd-0WkcfD9iO SPEAKERS:- Aimee Allison, Founder & President, She the People- Monifa Bandele, Chief Operating Officer, TIME'S UP- Melanie Campbell, President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation- Fatima Goss Graves, President & CEO of National Women's Law Center- Beverly Smith, National President & CEO, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.- And hear from Jen Klein, Co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council.With additional remarks from:- Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA)- Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA)- Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY)- Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 28th, 2021 1:24 PM