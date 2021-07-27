Here are some about a dozen online events taking place over the next 4 days (and starting at 10:30 am tomorrow, July 28), featuring people such as Michael Pollan, Dennis McKenna, Ellen Brown, Giorgos Kallis, Cheryl Davila, Eduardo Martinez, and many others.



These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.

Upcoming Online Events:Wed, 7/28, 10:30 am -- Extreme weather: our climate crisis laid bare -- From blistering-hot temperatures to heavier downpours and more powerful hurricanes, each year the planet faces more and more extreme weather driven by the human-caused climate crisis. Here at The Independent we have gathered experts at the forefront of climate research to discuss what's behind these more frequent and intense events in a live panel discussion as part of our virtual event series -- The discussion will be led by our climate correspondents Louise Boyle and Daisy Dunne. Louise has recently been reporting on the ground in California as part of a series on wildfires to help understand what challenges the state is facing, how it’s adapting - and what those of us beyond the Golden State can learn about our own climate challenges, too. Louise and Daisy will be joined by Oladosu Adenike, a Nigerian climate activist, disaster researcher Dr. Samantha Montano and Dr Friederike Otto, associate director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford:Wed, 7/28, 11 am -- Degrowth: A Case for Hope Amidst Disaster? Giorgos Kallis -- The prevailing narrative is that economic growth is good. But what if it isn’t? As the economy has grown, so has our consumption of resources. Decades of rapidly increasing growth has resulted in devastating ecological damage. At the same time, lived human experience is no longer necessarily improving. The very notion of ‘progress’ has become tarnished and social inequalities are not improving - rather, the opposite. Is there a way to improve human lives without extracting resources and producing emissions at an unsustainable rate? -- Giorgos Kallis, ecological economist, and his co-authors, have outlined a set of transformative economic strategies in their book ‘The Case for Degrowth’, which “allow societies to slow down by design, not disaster”. Kallis et al. promote a Basic Care Income to make otherwise voluntary care work more fairly remunerated. Other strategies include reducing working hours and/or reclaiming common land and servicesWed, 7/28, 5 pm -- Public Banks: A Path to Economic Transformation in California -- In 2019, the State of California passed the first state law in 100 years to allow for the chartering of public banks, and now the State Assembly is considering legislation to create a state-level public bank. Today, numerous cities and counties in California are moving to create their own public banks. These will operate in the public interest by law, keeping money local and directing it toward socially and environmentally responsible investments. But challenges to implementation remain, including the cost and practical requirements for creating these new institutions -- With Ellen Brown, Founder, Public Banking Institute; Naveen Agrawal, Organizer, Public Bank Los Angeles and the California Public Bank Alliance; and Tom Steel, Legislative Assistant, California State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago's Office:Wed, 7/28, 5 pm -- VIRTUAL - Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker: I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year -- Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker are the authors of the #1 bestselling book A Very Stable Genius, a “taut and terrifying” account of Donald Trump’s “shambolic tenure in office to date” (The New York Times). In I Alone Can Fix It, they use in-the-room sources to offer a detailed account of Trump and his enablers’ disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public protests following Minneapolis Police Department Officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao’s killing of George Floyd, and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building -- A national investigative reporter at The Washington Post, Leonnig won Pulitzer Prizes in 2014 for revealing the U.S. government’s secret domestic surveillance efforts and in 2015 for her coverage of the Secret Service’s misconduct and security failures -- The senior Washington correspondent at the Post, Rucker was part of a team of Post reporters, which also included Leonnig, who won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for its coverage of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Rucker also works as an on-air political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC:Thu, 7/29, 9 am -- Campfire Presents: William Blake vs The World - with writer John Higgs -- In our July Campfire we’re delighted to be joined by writer and counterculture historian John Higgs with an insider’s view of the life and work of creative genius of William Blake. In his recently published book William Blake vs The World Higgs returns to explore Blake’s remarkable invention as poet, painter, and printmaker. Although barely acknowledged in his lifetime, successive generations of artists and writers have sought inspiration from Blake’s incredible rich oeuvre of graphically illustrated Romantic poetry and treatises on politics and philosophy. In typical Campfire fashion, the show will include graphical art and music selected by John Higgs in honour of the artist. Join us to gain an exceptional insight into Blake’s brilliance through the eyes of one of his keenest students:Thu, 7/29, 11 am -- Hands off Cuba! Stop the Blockade! -- The current emergency in Cuba is due to a 6 decade long blockade by the US and 243 sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on the country. Blockade and sanctions are aimed at destabilising the country, by preventing emergency medical and humanitarian aid entering the country which is urgently needed to ease the economic and health crisis the island is experiencing. The ultimate aim is regime change -- The solution to the challenges Cuba faces must be resolved by the people of Cuba and their government without foreign interference. The Cuba Solidarity Campaign appeals to the Biden administration to observe the recent United Nations General Assembly vote on 23 June 2021 which voted 184-2 for an end to the blockade of Cuba. It is immoral and dangerous to seek to exploit the current struggles of the Cuban people in order to serve the political objectives of a few hardliners in Miami:Thu, 7/29, 11 am -- This Is Your Mind on Plants - Michael Pollan and Dennis McKenna -- Michael Pollan’s How to Change Your Mind: The New Science of Psychedelics (2018) has transformed the conversation around the use of psychedelics in culture, law, therapy and science in the West. In his new book, This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael shares his personal enquiry into three mind-changing molecules: - a sedative, a stimulant, and a hallucinogen that any of us might well be growing in our gardens or drinking right now: morphine in the opium poppy, caffeine in coffee and tea, and mescaline produced by the peyote and San Pedro cacti -- Food of the Gods, the 1992 landmark work on psychedelics by Terence McKenna, explores what altered states of consciousness reveal about our origins and our place in nature. Ethnopharmacologist and author Dennis McKenna, brother of the late Terence McKenna, has written a foreword to his brother’s recently reissued work exploring how this daring work of scholarship is more relevant than ever 30 years on -- With Michael Pollan, an award-winning writer, activist and journalist, and author of In Defence of Food, and Food Rules; and Dennis McKenna an ethnopharmacology researcher for over 40 years, a key investigator on the Hoasca Project, the first biomedical investigation of ayahuasca, and a teacher of courses on Ethnopharmacology and Plants in Human affairs as an adjunct Assistant Professor in the Center for Spirituality and Healing at the University of Minnesota:Thu, 7/29, 11:30 am -- Decolonisation and its Discontents -- What exactly do we want to achieve by ‘decolonizing’ something. Answering this, and clarifying what is at stake in these conversations, requires posing additional questions like ‘what is our relationship to the institution or discipline we want to decolonize? Are we asking for those things to be reformed, or do we want them abolished altogether? Or is decolonizing a method of critique, intended to expose the colonial and racist foundations of its target? And, crucially, how do contemporary movements for decolonization—emerging almost exclusively from universities, museums and art institutions—relate to the aims and achievements of the national liberation movements that dismantled colonial states? -- With Kevin Ochieng Okoth, a writer and researcher living in London and a corresponding editor at Salvage; Annie Olaloku-Teriba, a writer and podcaster whose research focuses on how neoliberalism has transformed the theory and practice of ‘race.’; and Barnaby Raine, who is writing his PhD at Columbia University on visions of ending capitalism, and who teaches at the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research:Thu, 7/29, 12 Noon -- Screening of "Juice: How Electricity Explains the World" -- Virtual Screening and Watch Party - Juice: How Electricity Explains the World -- A beautifully produced and deeply insightful film about the realities of, and relationships between, energy poverty, gender justice, and climate justice -- This time, we'll be pausing the film a couple times at key moments to have short discussions and Q&A about what we just saw, rather than watching the whole film before the discussion. Featuring: Joyashree Roy, Bangabandhu Chair Professor at Asian Institute of Technology Thailand, who appears in the film; Kirsty Gogan, internationally known speaker on environmental issues and an energy analyst; and Tyson Culver, Director of Juice:Thu, 7/29, 3 pm -- "The July Revolution" Virtual Book Release -- Join us for a release event for the newly published book, The July Revolution: Barcelona 1909—learn about the Tragic Week on its anniversary -- Translator Slava Faybysh and James Michael Yeoman (who wrote the introduction and notes), will team up on the anniversary of Spain's "Tragic Week" to discuss what reviewer Mark Bray calls "one of the most dynamic and bizarre revolts of modern Spanish history," an anti-conscription riot that soon evolved into a widespread uprising. Slava and James will share some of the author's eye-witness accounts and unpack the historical context and meaning of this important event—and answer all your questions!:Thu, 7/29, 3 pm -- Tools for Navigating Our Divides -- Over the past few years there has been a dramatic increase in polarization in our communities, and it affects every aspect of our lives. In our politics, it has made it increasingly difficult to make meaningful widespread change and has made it possible for opportunistic interests to take advantage of the divide for their own gain at the expense of the common good -- In this event, organizational leaders will talk about the skills they use in their work to combat partisanship. We will hear from organizational leaders who have acted as conveners and mediators for seemingly opposed groups; developed practices for disrupting hyper-partisanship; and mobilized grassroots action to make our political systems better represent the interest of our communities -- With Madeleine Doubek, Executive Director of Change Illinois; Jhmira Alexander, President & Executive Director of Public Narrative; and Andrew Szila, Executive Director of Fair Vote Illinois:Fri, 7/30, 9 am -- Fossil Fuel Free Bay Area -- The Climate Emergency Mobilization Task Force presents the 2nd Virtual Summit Series: UNITED ACTIONS for an Environmentally Just & Regenerative Future -- What we need to do to phase out shipping and refining oil in a just transition to a Fossil Fuel Free Bay Area -- Land Acknowledgement by Corinna Gould; Welcome by Cheryl Davila and Amos White; Keynote Introduction by Eduardo Martinez; Panel on.Safe Cities organizing with Matt Krogh, oil and gas activist and co-director of Stand.earth's SAFE Cities campaign and Wilder Zeiser, LA native and Climate Campaigner with SAFE Cities; and also Panel on organizing in Richmond:Sat, 7/31, 11 am -- Protest & Resistance Virtual Tule Lake Pilgrimage 2021 -- Join us Saturday, July 31 for a deep dive into the story of Tule Lake, unique among the 10 War Relocation Authority (WRA) concentration camps as the only maximum-security Segregation Center used to punish and deport Nikkei dissidents. During WWII, the U.S. government viewed Japanese American dissenters as anti-American and disloyal. At Tule Lake, more than 12,000 Nikkei were segregated and punished for peacefully protesting the unjust forced removal and incarceration -- A new generation of Nikkei activists sees the connection between the unjust incarceration and the need to use our community’s moral authority to challenge similar injustices. Inspired by the courageous protesters at Tule Lake, a nationwide movement has grown to oppose the detention of children and families, and to advocate for redress and reparations to Black Americans for the harm of slavery, America’s original sin:Fri, 8/6, 8 am thru Sat, 8/7, 5 pm -- 7th Soil Not Oil Virtual Conference "Our Food Our Medicine".-- This conference, will focus on practical solutions to the various problems that impact us all -- From the four crises humanity currently faces --on public health, job loss, climate instability and extensive food insecurity-- a local, sustainable, organic production of food following key agroecological principles can serve as a holistic solution that can easily be implemented planet wide -- Organized by the Soil Not Oil Coalition -- We are part of a global-growing movement leaded by scientists, environmental organizations and citizens who share concerns and collect data that proves the decline in soil health, which is the result of the use of fossil fuels since the 1800's and the extended use of agro-chemicals in industrial agriculture since the 1960's. Those factors, along with deforestation, acidification of the ocean and disruption of ecological cycles, have created a problem that only can be solved with educating on tools available to sequester carbon back into the soils. We believe that restructuring land management practices is key to combating climate change, restoring water cycles, reducing global environmental pollution, stopping ocean acidification, re-establishing biodiversity, improving food production and revitalizing local economies across the planet. The Soil Not Oil Coalition promotes research and further understanding to optimize soil carbon sequestration and sustainability, to aid in the development of adequate food production for future generations and to help reverse the effects of global warming: