Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 7/30/2021
#StopLine3 Demonstration
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 30
Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Climate Action Network
Location Details
104 River St, Santa Cruz
Calling All Santa Cruz Climate Justice Activists!

We will rally at the corner of River St and Water St, downtown Santa Cruz (at Bank of America – one of the main fossil-fuel funders). After demonstrating there for a while, we will walk down River St (to oilyWells Fargo – another major fossil-fuel funder), then down and up Pacific Avenue.

We have lots of signs for people to use, with beautiful pre-printed art and messages about Defunding Line 3 (you are also welcome to bring your own signs, with messages about the climate crisis, indigenous rights, the threat of pipeline leaks, the problem of tar sands, and especially the complicity of big banks in fossil fuel infrastructure projects). We will also have small flyers to hand out to interested passers-by, including any cars stopped along the way that are willing to talk to us.

The proposed Line 3 pipeline expansion would despoil the sacred land and water of Minnesota. It is a project of Canadian fossil fuel company Enbridge, to increase their exports of climate-destabilizing tar-sands oil. Line 3 construction violates treaty rights of the indigenous people to fish, hunt and harvest wild rice.
sm_stopline3_demonstration.jpg
original image (2048x1283)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5132105900...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 27th, 2021 12:28 PM
