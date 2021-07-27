Calling All Santa Cruz Climate Justice Activists!



We will rally at the corner of River St and Water St, downtown Santa Cruz (at Bank of America – one of the main fossil-fuel funders). After demonstrating there for a while, we will walk down River St (to oilyWells Fargo – another major fossil-fuel funder), then down and up Pacific Avenue.



We have lots of signs for people to use, with beautiful pre-printed art and messages about Defunding Line 3 (you are also welcome to bring your own signs, with messages about the climate crisis, indigenous rights, the threat of pipeline leaks, the problem of tar sands, and especially the complicity of big banks in fossil fuel infrastructure projects). We will also have small flyers to hand out to interested passers-by, including any cars stopped along the way that are willing to talk to us.



The proposed Line 3 pipeline expansion would despoil the sacred land and water of Minnesota. It is a project of Canadian fossil fuel company Enbridge, to increase their exports of climate-destabilizing tar-sands oil. Line 3 construction violates treaty rights of the indigenous people to fish, hunt and harvest wild rice. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5132105900...

