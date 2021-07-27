Free concert with the Volunteers of America



The Santa Cruz community has volunteered to provide hot meals, water, clothing, and a reliable hand washing station to the public every day for the 500 days. A team of dozens of volunteers coordinate to recover, prepare and share meals to over 100 people starting every noon. Local groceries, bakeries, churches and community members contribute their time, ideas, food, clothing and financial support making this vital all volunteer action a success.



Join us for free food and fun!



Santa Cruz Homeless Union and Food Not Bombs

1-800-884-1136

