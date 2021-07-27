Free concert with the Volunteers of America
The Santa Cruz community has volunteered to provide hot meals, water, clothing, and a reliable hand washing station to the public every day for the 500 days. A team of dozens of volunteers coordinate to recover, prepare and share meals to over 100 people starting every noon. Local groceries, bakeries, churches and community members contribute their time, ideas, food, clothing and financial support making this vital all volunteer action a success.
Join us for free food and fun!
Santa Cruz Homeless Union and Food Not Bombs
|500 Days of Service
|Date
|Sunday August 01
|Time
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
|Location Details
|Laurel and Front Streets, Santa Cruz
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2628744053...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 27th, 2021 12:20 PM
