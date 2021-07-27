top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Stop Billionaire Fisher's Land Grab! Oakland City Hall Rally Against Port Privatization
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jul 27th, 2021 11:36 AM
A rally was held on July 20, 2021 to oppose the sale of Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland to billionaire GAP A's owner John Fisher for a stadium, hotels and 3,000 million dollar condos. The City Council voted to give him $345 million of state, federal and local funding to build the infrastructure.
sm_ufclp_line_up_7-20-21.jpg
original image (3966x1756)
A rally was held at Oakland City Hall on July 20, 2021 to protest the sale of the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland to billionaire GAP & A's owner John Fisher for a new A's stadium, hotels and 3,000 million dollar condos.

Trade unionists and workers in Oakland spoke out against the deal with John Fisher which would used $245 million of tax subsidies for the development of a baseball stadium at the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland.

This would mean a massive tax subsidy for project that would destroy the working port of Oakland and massively gentrify West Oakland. The Alameda Building Trades leadership and the Alameda Labor Council leadership spoke have supported the destruction of the Port for more jobs of their members despite the destruction it would cause to maritime unionized labor.

The president of the Alameda Building Trades Executive Secretary Andreas Cluver is also the president of the Port of Oakland and is a supporter of all developers of Port property including turning the port from a working port for condos and tourism. He also supported a coal terminal in the Port. Previously Cluver worked for the AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" which is funded by the US government NED and was program officer in Swaziland. He implemented US economic policies in Africa which included privatization and protecting US investments and other international capital investments.

The Democratic Party controlled City Council approved the deal by a vote of 8 to 1 with the abstention of City Council member Carol Fife who represents West Oakland. She had previously opposed the turning over of Howard terminal to Fisher and even had spoke at the 2021 May Day rally of ILWU locals which started at the SAA terminal.

This rally was sponsored by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party.

Additional media:
Fisher, STOP THE GREED! ILWU 10 & Community Activists Speak Out To Protest Port Theft Privatization
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A

Oakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union Bureaucrats
https://youtu.be/1hu_s7A4Yc8

Who's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sgYOaGbB7U&t=19s

"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M

Oakland City Council Left In Dark In Coliseum Buy-out By Fisher
Kaplan to A’s: Are you ‘double-timing’ us with Portland?
https://ebcitizen.com/2019/06/14/kaplan-to-as-are-you-double-timing-us-with-portland/

Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference 5/13/19
https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE

Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO Backs Howard Terminal Ballpark for Oakland A's
https://www.mlb.com/press-release/alameda-labor-council-afl-cio-backs-howard-terminal-ballpark-for-oakland-a-s

Andreas Cluver
https://www.portofoakland.com/people/andreas-cluver-commissioner/

Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference
https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE

Sara Nelson AFA CWA President At May Day Oakland Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/_inof_Hh5Bo

This Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/Y_WQNoEj1cY

Additional Information:
committeeforlaborparty [at] gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/
https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/sq8ZerLBHvY
§Sailor Speaking At Rally Against Sale of Howard Terminal
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jul 27th, 2021 11:36 AM
sm_sailor_brandon_hubbardspeaking_.jpg
original image (4031x2278)
SUP member Brandon Hubbard spoke against the stadium at the rally.
https://youtu.be/sq8ZerLBHvY
§Community Member Melody Lewis Spoke Out
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jul 27th, 2021 11:36 AM
sm_melody_lewis_with_supporters.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
West Oakland community member and former Coliseum worker Melody Lewis spoke at the rally
https://youtu.be/sq8ZerLBHvY
§ILWU Longshore worker Spoke Against Sale
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jul 27th, 2021 11:36 AM
sm_ufclp_baltrip_janiero_speaking_at_rally7-20-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Janiero Baltrip who is a member of ILWU Local 10 and a member of the executive board talked about the reasons to oppose the deal.
https://youtu.be/sq8ZerLBHvY
§Oakland City Council Support Selling Port Land For Stadium
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jul 27th, 2021 11:36 AM
sm_a_s_stadium.jpg
original image (1200x800)
The Oakland City council voted 8 to 1 to support not only selling the Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland to billionaire John Fisher but also said they will give him $345 million in public funds. This development would destroy the working port of Oakland yet they are controlled by billionaire developers while thousands are homeless in Oakland.
https://youtu.be/sq8ZerLBHvY
§Building Trades Executive Director Andrea Cluver Supported Coal
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jul 27th, 2021 11:36 AM
sm_oakland_protest_against_coal.jpg
original image (960x540)
AFL-CIO Alameda Building and Trades Executive Director Andreas Cluver supported a coal terminal in Oakland despite the environmental dangers along with the climate dangers.
https://youtu.be/sq8ZerLBHvY
§Billionaire Doris Fisher Is On SF KIPP's Board of Directors
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jul 27th, 2021 11:36 AM
sm_fisher_doris_kipp_sf_board.jpg
original image (480x640)
John Fisher's mother Doris Fisher and his wife are on the board of directors of KIPP schools in San Francisco and they are suing the school district to take over more rooms at the Malcom X Academy which is a public school
https://youtu.be/sq8ZerLBHvY
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 292.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code