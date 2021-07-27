A rally was held on July 20, 2021 to oppose the sale of Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland to billionaire GAP A's owner John Fisher for a stadium, hotels and 3,000 million dollar condos. The City Council voted to give him $345 million of state, federal and local funding to build the infrastructure.

A rally was held at Oakland City Hall on July 20, 2021 to protest the sale of the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland to billionaire GAP & A's owner John Fisher for a new A's stadium, hotels and 3,000 million dollar condos.Trade unionists and workers in Oakland spoke out against the deal with John Fisher which would used $245 million of tax subsidies for the development of a baseball stadium at the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland.This would mean a massive tax subsidy for project that would destroy the working port of Oakland and massively gentrify West Oakland. The Alameda Building Trades leadership and the Alameda Labor Council leadership spoke have supported the destruction of the Port for more jobs of their members despite the destruction it would cause to maritime unionized labor.The president of the Alameda Building Trades Executive Secretary Andreas Cluver is also the president of the Port of Oakland and is a supporter of all developers of Port property including turning the port from a working port for condos and tourism. He also supported a coal terminal in the Port. Previously Cluver worked for the AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" which is funded by the US government NED and was program officer in Swaziland. He implemented US economic policies in Africa which included privatization and protecting US investments and other international capital investments.The Democratic Party controlled City Council approved the deal by a vote of 8 to 1 with the abstention of City Council member Carol Fife who represents West Oakland. She had previously opposed the turning over of Howard terminal to Fisher and even had spoke at the 2021 May Day rally of ILWU locals which started at the SAA terminal.This rally was sponsored by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party.