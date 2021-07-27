Kick-off meeting to create Slingshot issue #134. Slingshot is an independent radical newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.



* Brainstorm articles for next issue

* Discussion forum for your article ideas

* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs

* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue

* Discuss fundraising and distribution

* Your chance to comment on Slingshot



Everyone is welcome.

Issue #134 is due out Fall 2021

Deadline for Issue #134 is September 11, 2021



Note: this is an in-person meeting. Please be vaccinated or wear a mask.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 27th, 2021 10:59 AM