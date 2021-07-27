From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student ActivismView events for the week of 7/27/2021
|Teachers to Protest Forced Return to In-Person Learning as Covid Cases Spike
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday July 27
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Adult School Teachers Union
|ASTUquestions [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|West Contra Costa School District, 1108 Bissell Ave., Richmond
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 27th, 2021 9:08 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network