Adult Education teachers who teach English to immigrants in the West Contra Costa USD will be demonstrating at District Headquarters. They will be holding an informational picket line to protest District plans to cut online classes by more than half and to fire veteran teachers who refuse to return to in-person learning when polls of adult students, largely Spanish speaking, show a heavy majority preferring to continue online.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 27th, 2021 9:08 AM