No Republican Recall of Chesa Boudin, SF District Attorney by Stop Republican Recall

Tuesday Jul 27th, 2021 8:13 AM

Not to be outdone by the Republican Recall attempt of Governor Newsom, San Francisco's 56,000 Republicans (12% of 449,000 voters in November 2020) and friends are also trying to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin by mailing a blank petition to San Francisco voters as the Nazi Republican Party has no other way to win anything in San Francisco. Do not fall for it; do not sign it.