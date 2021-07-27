From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Republican Recall of Chesa Boudin, SF District Attorney
Not to be outdone by the Republican Recall attempt of Governor Newsom, San Francisco's 56,000 Republicans (12% of 449,000 voters in November 2020) and friends are also trying to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin by mailing a blank petition to San Francisco voters as the Nazi Republican Party has no other way to win anything in San Francisco. Do not fall for it; do not sign it.
Not to be outdone by the Republican Recall attempt of Governor Newsom, San Francisco's 56,000 Republicans (12% of 449,000 voters in November 2020) and friends are also trying to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin by mailing a blank petition to San Francisco voters as the Nazi Republican Party has no other way to win anything in San Francisco. Do not fall for it; do not sign it.
In my 30 years of voting in San Francisco, I cannot recall this outrage of an expensive mass mailing to San Francisco voters of a blank petition which I just received. This overlapping effort of the Nazi Republican Party and the police department must be stopped now. The names of the proponents on the petition are:
Richie Greenberg, Cyan Banister, Peter Fortune, Pauline Fayer, Peter Elden, Judi Basolo, Richard Manso, Arthur Wong, Marlene Mahoney, Sue On, Ellen Sheeley, Jonathan Chan, Leigh Frazier, Lyubov Boyko, Arkadi Boyko, Joseph Tam, Teresa Le, Krista S. Loretto, Zeke L. Loretto, Maria Vengerova, Bessie Tam, Christopher Soukup, Christine Lim, Timple Lim, Phillip Maine, Leslie C. Leone, Kenneth Fong, Nicole Markowitz, Conan Kong
Richie Greenberg is a Republican. See https://ballotpedia.org/Richie_Greenberg
Cyan Banister is a supporter of the Proud Boys, the seditious insurrectionists made known to the world at the January 6, 2021 seditious insurrection to overthrow the government by force and violence to install Nazi Trump as dictator. See
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyan_Banister
Many more infamous names are listed at https://www.safersfwithoutboudin.com/
More information on the money donated to this campaign may be found at https://48hills.org/2021/07/majority-of-boudin-recall-money-comes-from-one-big-corporate-pac/
