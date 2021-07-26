With the brutality of the profit system fully exposed during COVID, working people fought back despite the pandemic. Led by youth of color and women workers, this latest upsurge provides a map for what a “new normal” life will look like. Essential worker and revolutionary socialist feminist activist Norma Gallegos discusses how the demands of the vast majority can be won by combining the increased political awareness with stepped-up movement activism sparked by last year’s protests in defense of Black lives. Share your thoughts in the discussion that will follow! To participate via Zoom, please register: https://bit.ly/Rebel-New For more information, call 415-864-1278 or email bayareaFSP@socialism.com

