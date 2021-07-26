top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 8/ 8/2021
Make Rebellion the New Normal! Fighting for Working People's Needs Post Pandemic
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday August 08
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorBay Area Freedom Socialist Party
EmailbayareaFSP [at] socialism.com
Phone415-864-1278
Location Details
New Valencia Hall - 747 Polk Street (at Ellis, near Civic Center, BART/Muni and on #19, 31,47, & 49 Muni bus lines), wheelchair accessible.
With the brutality of the profit system fully exposed during COVID, working people fought back despite the pandemic. Led by youth of color and women workers, this latest upsurge provides a map for what a “new normal” life will look like. Essential worker and revolutionary socialist feminist activist Norma Gallegos discusses how the demands of the vast majority can be won by combining the increased political awareness with stepped-up movement activism sparked by last year’s protests in defense of Black lives. Share your thoughts in the discussion that will follow! To participate via Zoom, please register: https://bit.ly/Rebel-New For more information, call 415-864-1278 or email bayareaFSP@socialism.com
sm_rebellion_flyer_final_full_page__2_.jpg
original image (2550x3300)
For more event information: https://bit.ly/Rebel-New

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 26th, 2021 4:09 PM
