Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 8/ 8/2021
|Make Rebellion the New Normal! Fighting for Working People's Needs Post Pandemic
|Date
|Sunday August 08
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party
|bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com
|Phone
|415-864-1278
|Location Details
|New Valencia Hall - 747 Polk Street (at Ellis, near Civic Center, BART/Muni and on #19, 31,47, & 49 Muni bus lines), wheelchair accessible.
For more event information: https://bit.ly/Rebel-New
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 26th, 2021 4:09 PM
