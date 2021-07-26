top
protest cheer
Hiroshima Day Remembrance
Date Saturday August 07
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorUnited Nations Association
Emailspleich [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Town Clock, Pacific Ave. and Water St., Santa Cruz
The Annual Hiroshima-Nagasaki Day of Remembrance will be held Saturday, August 7th from 12:00 - 1:30 PM at the Town Clock. There will be speakers, music and prayer. We will be honoring Hibakusha A-bomb victims and remembering local Peace Champion Dennis Etler who left us too soon. His portrait will be displayed at the statue. Please bring flowers to adorn it.

Organizers will assemble at the Town Clock at 11:00 AM to set-up and clean the Collateral Damage Memorial. All are welcome to help. If you have appropriate signs and banners please bring them. Thanks!

Gathering co-sponsored by the RCNV, Santa Cruz ACLU, Veterans for Peace and WILPF
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 26th, 2021 11:24 AM
