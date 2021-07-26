The Annual Hiroshima-Nagasaki Day of Remembrance will be held Saturday, August 7th from 12:00 - 1:30 PM at the Town Clock. There will be speakers, music and prayer. We will be honoring Hibakusha A-bomb victims and remembering local Peace Champion Dennis Etler who left us too soon. His portrait will be displayed at the statue. Please bring flowers to adorn it.
Organizers will assemble at the Town Clock at 11:00 AM to set-up and clean the Collateral Damage Memorial. All are welcome to help. If you have appropriate signs and banners please bring them. Thanks!
Gathering co-sponsored by the RCNV, Santa Cruz ACLU, Veterans for Peace and WILPF
|Hiroshima Day Remembrance
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 07
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|United Nations Association
|spleich [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|Town Clock, Pacific Ave. and Water St., Santa Cruz
