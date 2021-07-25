From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop Ripping Us Off! Drivers & Gig Workers Protest Rally In SF At Lyft & UBER World HQ
A protest and march was held at Lyft and UBER on July 22, 2021. Drivers and gig workers talked about the desperate conditions that these companies are imposing on workers
Drivers and Gig workers marched and rallied in San Francisco starting at Lyft and then driving and marching to UBER world headquarters. They talked about the continuing attack on their working conditions and the effect of Proposition 22 in preventing them from collectively bargaining.
Drivers also discussed the serious health and safety concerns and lack of healthcare which was promised by these billion dollar companies. Instead they said that they are getting "stipends" which do not cover the cost of healthcare which means that that end up at public hospitals and the cost is paid for by the taxpayer. They also reported that the lack of drivers was directly due to the lack of good salaries and benefits by these companies. Organizers also pushed the ProAct but the filibuster in Congress means that is unlikely to be passed. This action took place on July 20, 2021.
Additional media:
"Pay Us Benefits" & "No On Prop 22" UBER Workers Protest At SF UBER World HQ
https://youtu.be/XTATatoYorA
We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers in CA Rally At SF UBER World HQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwB3tIVSgbk
CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=42s
UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=238s
UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s
UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s
UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s
SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, And Deregulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg
Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT
https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft?fbclid=IwAR28_aplbEqCKJSYCd7T_ZSRDrnv7o-ESPsU6CLv6hlDXdQpR4bGjX8hkTM
UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s
Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another?fbclid=IwAR3jjDVB7v6tr-Fxjv-fUmAlIhJg7OC6jCso5LZQoDAC0XcuDp6pMlz5W38
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
