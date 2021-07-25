A protest and march was held at Lyft and UBER on July 22, 2021. Drivers and gig workers talked about the desperate conditions that these companies are imposing on workers

Drivers and Gig workers marched and rallied in San Francisco starting at Lyft and then driving and marching to UBER world headquarters. They talked about the continuing attack on their working conditions and the effect of Proposition 22 in preventing them from collectively bargaining.Drivers also discussed the serious health and safety concerns and lack of healthcare which was promised by these billion dollar companies. Instead they said that they are getting "stipends" which do not cover the cost of healthcare which means that that end up at public hospitals and the cost is paid for by the taxpayer. They also reported that the lack of drivers was directly due to the lack of good salaries and benefits by these companies. Organizers also pushed the ProAct but the filibuster in Congress means that is unlikely to be passed. This action took place on July 20, 2021.