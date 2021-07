Protesters vow to take issue to UN as human rights complaint if M4A is not passed

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Assemblymember Alex Lee AD25

Janani Ramachandran, State Assembly Candidate in District 18

Daniel Hilsinger, Singer/Songwriter, Cancer Survivor/lead organizer for March for our Lives (Oakland, 2018)

Dr. Ana Maria Malinow; Jupiter Peraza, Director of Social Justice Initiatives, The Transgender District

Marielle Reataza, MD, Senior Program Manager, Asia Pacific Partners for Empowerment, Advocacy and Leadership

Aidan Rodriguez-Swanson, Field Representative, Office of Asm.

Ash Kalra; Eric Curry (MC), Congressional Candidate, CA-12

The march began at Justin Herman Plaza at San Francisco's Embarcadero.A skit was performed illustrating the vast sums the US spends on warfare and could easily be redirected to healthcare for all.As the marchers went down Market Street, music and slogans were amplified throughout by Robb Godshaw's bicycle mounted PA system.A rally in front of City Hall started with a moment of silence for the millions of victims of our country's inadequate health care.Speakers included:See all high resolution photos here.