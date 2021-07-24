From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF March to Pass Medicare For All Now
Protesters vow to take issue to UN as human rights complaint if M4A is not passed
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoThe march began at Justin Herman Plaza at San Francisco's Embarcadero.
A skit was performed illustrating the vast sums the US spends on warfare and could easily be redirected to healthcare for all.
As the marchers went down Market Street, music and slogans were amplified throughout by Robb Godshaw's bicycle mounted PA system.
A rally in front of City Hall started with a moment of silence for the millions of victims of our country's inadequate health care.
Speakers included:
- Assemblymember Alex Lee AD25
- Janani Ramachandran, State Assembly Candidate in District 18
- Daniel Hilsinger, Singer/Songwriter, Cancer Survivor/lead organizer for March for our Lives (Oakland, 2018)
- Dr. Ana Maria Malinow; Jupiter Peraza, Director of Social Justice Initiatives, The Transgender District
- Marielle Reataza, MD, Senior Program Manager, Asia Pacific Partners for Empowerment, Advocacy and Leadership
- Aidan Rodriguez-Swanson, Field Representative, Office of Asm.
- Ash Kalra; Eric Curry (MC), Congressional Candidate, CA-12
