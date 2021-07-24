From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Which Side Are You On?" Solidarity Concert For UMWA Alabama Miners At SF BlackRock
A solidarity concert was held at BlockRock in San Francisco to protest their union busting at the Warrior Met Coal mine that they own in Alabama. The 1100 UMWA miners have been on strike for over 4 months and have faced assaults by cars driven by scabs.
The second solidarity concert in San Francisco was held for the striking Alabama UMWA Local 2245 miners on July 23, 2021 at BlackRock San Francisco offices. BlackRock controls the Warrior Met Coal mine that UMWA miners have been fighting on the picketline for over 4 months. The miners are fighting against a wage long wage freeze and worsening health and safety conditions. They have also been hit and injured by scabs trying to cross the picket line. BlockRock is trying to break the strike by bringing in scabs and busting the union.
LaborFest UMWA Concert Performers
San Francico Rockin Solidarity Chorus
https://laborchorus.com/join-us/
Carol Denney & Jim Nelson
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4OCOtDVZYV6Bt7DGtFWuv2
Pat Fahey
https://www.facebook.com/simpleensemble/posts/2141913606079978?__xts__
LaborFest which sponsored the concert commemorates the 1934 San Francisco general strike with a month long series of events.
Additional media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzkzKMP7hs8
Coal Miners Are On Strike In Alabama For The First Time In Four Decades, But Cable News Is Silent
https://www.mediamatters.org/cable-news/coal-miners-are-strike-alabama-first-time-four-decades-cable-news-silent
More company violence on the Warrior Met picket line
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tj0yEjIQSvg
MMN correspondent, @grimkim went to the Warrior Met coal mine in Brookwood, AL for more. #minerssavedwarriormet https://t.co/PBlv2sALkP
https://twitter.com/means_tv/status/1382747160404496384?s=20
http://www.laborfest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
To contribute to the UMWA striking miners.
UMWA 2021 Strike Fund
https://umwa.org/umwa2021strikefund/
Make a Donation
As you are aware, hundreds of our UMWA Brothers and Sisters are currently engaged in an Unfair Labor Practice Strike against Warrior Met Coal in Alabama.
Electronic Payments
You can pay electronically by clicking here and selecting “Donate Now”.
NOTE: PLEASE KEEP IN MIND, PAYMENT CREDIT CARDS ARE CURRENTLY NOT ACCEPTED.
Check Payments
All donation checks are to be made out to
the UMWA 2021 Strike Aid Fund, and mailed to:
UMWA 2021 STRIKE AID FUND
P.O. BOX 513
DUMFRIES, VA 22026
These donations will help to ensure that they have the ability to last “ONE DAY LONGER” and ultimately force Warrior Met to agree to be fair and equitable contract.
We would like to thank all of those who have donated to help these Brothers and Sisters
while they fight for a contract they deserve!
