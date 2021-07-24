"Which Side Are You On?" Solidarity Concert For UMWA Alabama Miners At SF BlackRock by Labor Video Project

Saturday Jul 24th, 2021 6:07 PM

A solidarity concert was held at BlockRock in San Francisco to protest their union busting at the Warrior Met Coal mine that they own in Alabama. The 1100 UMWA miners have been on strike for over 4 months and have faced assaults by cars driven by scabs.