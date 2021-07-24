Indigenous Leaders Call for Justice in Murder of Indigenous Zapotec Youth in Salinas by Justice for Gerardo

Indigenous-led organizations and communities across California are monitoring very closely the killing of Gerardo Chavez Martinez in Salinas, California by the Salinas Police Department. Gerardo was an Indigenous Zapotec youth who did not speak English and had limited understanding of Spanish. On Friday, July 16th, 2021, police were called to Gerardo’s home. During this encounter with the Salinas police, Gerardo did not understand the commands police officers were shouting at him in Spanish. As a monolingual Zapoteco speaker, he did not understand the commands to come out of his home and to raise his arms. Gerardo was shot 3 times and murdered by Police Officer Mario Reyes, Salinas Police Department. Gerardo unfortunately will not live to see his dreams of working to start a family of his own and support his siblings to continue going to school to have other opportunities out of the fields.