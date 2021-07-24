Novato Victory: Kudos to the California Homeless Union and Attorney Anthony Prince rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Saturday Jul 24th, 2021 12:24 PM by Robert Norse

In mid-July Attorney Anthony Prince of the California Homeless Union successfully applied for a restraining order to stop enforcement of a thinly-disguised anti-homeless Novato city Camping ban designed to work around the Martin v. Boise decision. Perhaps activists in Santa Cruz can take similar action, long promised by the Santa Cruz Homeless Union, either with or without an attorney.