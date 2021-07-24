top
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Novato Victory: Kudos to the California Homeless Union and Attorney Anthony Prince
by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Saturday Jul 24th, 2021 12:24 PM
In mid-July Attorney Anthony Prince of the California Homeless Union successfully applied for a restraining order to stop enforcement of a thinly-disguised anti-homeless Novato city Camping ban designed to work around the Martin v. Boise decision. Perhaps activists in Santa Cruz can take similar action, long promised by the Santa Cruz Homeless Union, either with or without an attorney.
novato_victory_stories_2.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.8MB)
WHY AND HOW
To assist and inspire any would-be legal eagles and/or simply lay activists interested in following in successful footsteps, here's both Prince's application for the court Injunction as well as the Court's positive response in Novato. Hard work by S.C. Homeless Union president and workers in large part compiled the evidence. Lont-time Court survivor Keith McHenry of the allied Food Not Bombs organization has repeatedly suggested that the legal arguments, gleened from prior applications could be mustered fairly quickly. This is something ordinary mortals could do without relying on cowed or overworked attorneys.

THE DOCUMENTS
Prince's Application for a Restraining Order: file:///C:/Users/Robert/Downloads/516121476-California-Homeless-Union-et-al-v-City-of-Novato-et-al-complaint(1).pdf [put this link in your browser to see the full document]

The Court order: https://www.scribd.com/document/516120708/Novato-camping-restrictions-temporary-restraining-order

BACKGROUND STORIES
Attached are several stories giving background (from an establishment perspective of the Novato City Council's conniving against Camp Compassion and the unhoused folks in that town: from the Marin Independent Journal and the San Francisco Chronicle. For completeness and amusement, I add the Novato and Police Chief's statements as well.

