Amongst ourselves we often talk over the lack of accountability within our community “family business”, which like the country seems to be only getting worse. The premise is that the identifying label of Polyamory brings an patriarchal hierarchy image to mind. Also that misogyny is not the only deep dive that needs to be addressed. Racism, One penis policy translating into a heterosexual norm that is actually a negative.
Join us at this donation based event with our normal cast and special guests. Interactive deep dives on deep topics.
We are really reaching outside the comfort zone box.
Why are POC not represented in the BDSM/Kink community?
Is there acceptance of the LGBTQ community within the Polyamory community?
How does racism/sexism effect all of these communities? We want to hear your ideas. The Oakland Greens Virtual Townhalls are designed to hear your ideas & thoughts. At these events we want to listen to you, not talk at you. Join us in ZOOM Sunday August 29 room opens at 5:45 PM PST, discussion at 6:15 PM PST, with unique topics & unique discussions.
These are donation only events and as always
NO ONE TURNED AWAY FOR LACK OF FUNDS.
Related Categories: East Bay | LGBTI / Queer | Racial Justice
|Racism, Sexism, Hetro-Sexism within the Poly, CNM, Kink community
|Date
|Sunday August 29
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Greens
|contact [at] oaklandgreens.org
|Location Details
|Virtual ZOOM Event
|
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/racism-sexism...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 23rd, 2021 9:09 PM
