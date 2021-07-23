Are the words that we say and how we say them, ranging from gender nonconforming pronouns to ethnic
labels, important to bringing about real progressive change? Join us for an open and upfront discussion from the community on how we choose to define gender and ethnic identities. The Oakland Greens Virtual Townhalls are designed to hear your ideas & thoughts. At this event we want to listen to you, not talk at you. Join us in ZOOM Sunday July 25 room opens at 5:45 PM PST, discussion at 6:15 PM PST,
with unique topics & unique discussions.
These are donation only events and as always
NO ONE TURNED AWAY FOR LACK OF FUNDS.
|Date
|Sunday July 25
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Greens
|contact [at] oaklandgreens.org
|Location Details
|Virtual ZOOM event
|
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-linguistic-...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 23rd, 2021 7:53 PM
