Join the fight to build white reparations to African people, by attending the regular weekly Monday meeting of Uhuru Solidarity Movement.





All white people who hate injustice, oppression and war are invited to join the Uhuru Solidarity Movement and build the movement for reparations and solidarity with African liberation. Register to attend our weekly meeting happening every Monday at 7 pm PST.



The Uhuru Solidarity Movement is the organization of white people formed by and working under the leadership of the African People’s Socialist Party (APSP) and its leadership, Chairman Omali Yeshitela.



Our mission is to organize in the white community to build a mass movement for white reparations to African people in the form of political and material solidarity with the African community-led struggle for African liberation, self-determination and national liberation.



As the mass organization of the African People’s Solidarity Committee, USM’s mission is to extend the struggle for African freedom and justice into the white population. Our mission is to recruit millions of white people to reject our historic allegiance to the white ruling class and the system of white power imperialism and instead to take a stand in principled unity with Africans, Mexicans, Indigenous, Arab and colonized, exploited peoples around the globe.



We believe that reparations are owed to African people for six centuries of colonialism, slavery and genocide that built the pedestal of white wealth and opportunity from which all white people benefit. We unite with the right of African people to lead their own struggle for self-determination. Our job, as defined by the African People’s Socialist Party, is to organize our own white communities.



The Uhuru Solidarity Movement organizes throughout white communities in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere to build a genuine anti-imperialist movement inside the belly of the beast. We hold fundraisers, political actions, events, studies, forums, and more to build a revolutionary culture of reparations to African people.



For more event information: http://organizeusmoakland.eventbrite.com

