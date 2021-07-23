Learning to shrink by Philipp T. Hinz

Friday Jul 23rd, 2021 11:16 AM

An economy that does not grow can nevertheless always change and even improve in the process. It can become more ecological, for example. Last year, for example, CO2 emissions fell by almost six percent - more than at any time since the Second World War. A shrinking economy can make its players even happier. For example, because people work less and spend more time with their families.