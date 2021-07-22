JOIN US Monday, August 2nd at 11am!
Press conference and rally to deliver statements to Senator Sinema in her Phoenix office to ask her support in passing the Senate Joint Resolution now pending in the Senate which eliminates the deadline for the ratification of EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT (ERA). The ERA will prohibit discrimination based on sex.
Join Emiliana Guereca of Women's March and human rights activist, Dolores Huerta,
as they lead a delegation of supporters.
See you soon!
Monday, August 2 @ 11 AM – 12:30 PM PT
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/womensmarchfoundation/event/402632
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections | Racial Justice | WomynView events for the week of 8/ 2/2021
|Virtual ERA Rally & Press Conference w/ Dolores Huerta (Women's March)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday August 02
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March
|Location Details
|Virtual event
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 22nd, 2021 4:05 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network