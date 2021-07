Press conference and rally to deliver statements to Senator Sinema in her Phoenix office to ask her support in passing the Senate Joint Resolution now pending in the Senate which eliminates the deadline for the ratification of EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT (ERA). The ERA will prohibit discrimination based on sex.



Press conference and rally to deliver statements to Senator Sinema in her Phoenix office to ask her support in passing the Senate Joint Resolution now pending in the Senate which eliminates the deadline for the ratification of EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT (ERA). The ERA will prohibit discrimination based on sex.

Join Emiliana Guereca of Women's March and human rights activist, Dolores Huerta, as they lead a delegation of supporters.

Monday, August 2 @ 11 AM – 12:30 PM PT