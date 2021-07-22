top
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections | Racial Justice | Womyn
View events for the week of 8/ 2/2021
Virtual ERA Rally & Press Conference w/ Dolores Huerta (Women's March)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday August 02
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March
Location Details
Virtual event
JOIN US Monday, August 2nd at 11am!

Press conference and rally to deliver statements to Senator Sinema in her Phoenix office to ask her support in passing the Senate Joint Resolution now pending in the Senate which eliminates the deadline for the ratification of EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT (ERA). The ERA will prohibit discrimination based on sex.

Join Emiliana Guereca of Women's March and human rights activist, Dolores Huerta,
as they lead a delegation of supporters.

See you soon!

Monday, August 2 @ 11 AM – 12:30 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/womensmarchfoundation/event/402632
screenshot_2021-07-22_at_16-00-53_era_rally_and_press_conference____women_s_march_foundation.png
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 22nd, 2021 4:05 PM
