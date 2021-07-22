Please join us Tuesday August 3rd at 3:30 PM (PT) for a Welcome Session for folks who are new to the Poor People's Campaign (PPC).
Join others from throughout the state to hear about 1968 PPC history, the new Campaign and how to get involved. We'll be presenting info on the original founding, as well as the current structure and activities of the new campaign.
There will be time to ask questions and explore options for taking action.
RSVP here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYrcO6orzsrG9yOGNS8gcTTClMlszOSEvv4
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 8/ 3/2021
|Welcome & Info Meeting for Folks New to CA Poor People's Campaign
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday August 03
|Time
|3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|CA Poor People's Campaign
|Location Details
|Zoom meeting
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 22nd, 2021 3:46 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network