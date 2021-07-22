top
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
Welcome & Info Meeting for Folks New to CA Poor People's Campaign
Date Tuesday August 03
Time 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorCA Poor People's Campaign
Zoom meeting
Please join us Tuesday August 3rd at 3:30 PM (PT) for a Welcome Session for folks who are new to the Poor People's Campaign (PPC).

Join others from throughout the state to hear about 1968 PPC history, the new Campaign and how to get involved. We'll be presenting info on the original founding, as well as the current structure and activities of the new campaign.

There will be time to ask questions and explore options for taking action.

RSVP here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYrcO6orzsrG9yOGNS8gcTTClMlszOSEvv4
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 22nd, 2021 3:46 PM
