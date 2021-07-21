Join the California Poor People’s Campaign and partners in San Francisco to demand that
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein pledge to:
1. End the filibuster
2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act
3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act
4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr
Location: Outside Senator Feinstein's Office, 1 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94104
Date & Time: Monday, July 26 @ 1:30 PM - 2:15 PM PT
Register & info here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/season-of-nonviolent-moral-direct-action-in-san-francisco
Online actions & livestream/recording @ 5 pm PT here: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
Over 140 million people are poor or one emergency away from economic ruin, including more than 70 million women of all races, gender, and sexual orientations and faith traditions. Yet, the surge of voter participation in 2018 and 2020 - including among poor and low-wage voters - created majorities in the House and Senate that claimed to want to move the country forward.
These majorities, the result of many years of organizing, were built on claims to embrace policies that enjoy overwhelming popular support: federal protection of voting rights,
a $15 minimum wage, universal access to healthcare, comprehensive immigration reform and investment in sustainable infrastructure.
But none of these policies have been enacted because of an extremist minority in the Senate who are using the non-constitutional filibuster to block this constitutional and popular mandate to establish justice and provide for the general welfare.
Therefore, the Poor People’s Campaign and partners are targeting all U.S. Senators in all states regardless of party. Senator Dianne Feinstein has defended the filibuster. She has not committed to abolish it. Senator Alex Padilla is committed to vote for each of these fundamental demands.
CA & National Organizations:
CA Poor People's Campaign
National Poor People's Campaign
Employees International Union (SEIU)
Black Voters Matter
Forward Justice
National Welfare Rights Union
Red Letter Christians
Indivisible
Rainbow Push Coalition,
Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference
Sunrise Movement
Women's March
and others
___________________________________________________________
CALL TO ACTION
The PPC released a letter to US senators demanding an end to the filibuster rule.
LETTER STATES: “The filibuster has been used to block civil rights, labor rights, voting rights, living wages, healthcare access, especially for poor and low-wealth Black, Brown, White, Asian and Indigenous people. The filibuster continues to facilitate idolatrous policy platforms about who deserves to thrive and who does not.”
Californians can, with a few clicks, send the letter directly to Senators Padilla and Feinstein.
Join in emailing this letter to our senators to demand an end to the filibuster (easy peasy!):
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/call-to-conscience-dont-filibuster-democracy
Or, call or email them directly to demand:
1. End the filibuster
2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act
3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act
4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr.
Click here to call: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/call/
Email or direct phone numbers here:
Senator Dianne Feinstein: https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-me
Phone: (415) 393-0707
Fax: (415) 393-0710
Senator Alex Padilla: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/
Phone (202) 224 – 3553
Fax (202) 224 – 2200
___________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 7/26/2021
|San Francisco: Protest for Voting Rights & Economic Justice at Sen. Feinstein Office
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday July 26
|Time
|1:30 PM - 2:15 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|CA PPC, National PPC, and partners
|Location Details
|
Outside Senator Feinstein's Office, 1 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94104; or join online actions & livestream w/ ASL & closed captions
Masks required. Follow all current COVID safety guidelines: https://www.sfdph.org/dph/alerts/coronavirus.asp
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 21st, 2021 2:48 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network