

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein pledge to:



1. End the filibuster

2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act

3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act

4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr



Location: Outside Senator Feinstein's Office, 1 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94104



Date & Time: Monday, July 26 @ 1:30 PM - 2:15 PM PT



Register & info here:



Online actions & livestream/recording @ 5 pm PT here:





Over 140 million people are poor or one emergency away from economic ruin, including more than 70 million women of all races, gender, and sexual orientations and faith traditions. Yet, the surge of voter participation in 2018 and 2020 - including among poor and low-wage voters - created majorities in the House and Senate that claimed to want to move the country forward.



These majorities, the result of many years of organizing, were built on claims to embrace policies that enjoy overwhelming popular support: federal protection of voting rights,

a $15 minimum wage, universal access to healthcare, comprehensive immigration reform and investment in sustainable infrastructure.



But none of these policies have been enacted because of an extremist minority in the Senate who are using the non-constitutional filibuster to block this constitutional and popular mandate to establish justice and provide for the general welfare.



Therefore, the Poor People’s Campaign and partners are targeting all U.S. Senators in all states regardless of party. Senator Dianne Feinstein has defended the filibuster. She has not committed to abolish it. Senator Alex Padilla is committed to vote for each of these fundamental demands.





CA & National Organizations:



CA Poor People's Campaign

National Poor People's Campaign

Employees International Union (SEIU)

Black Voters Matter

Forward Justice

National Welfare Rights Union

Red Letter Christians

Indivisible

Rainbow Push Coalition,

Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference

Sunrise Movement

Women's March

and others



___________________________________________________________



CALL TO ACTION



The PPC released a letter to US senators demanding an end to the filibuster rule.



LETTER STATES: “The filibuster has been used to block civil rights, labor rights, voting rights, living wages, healthcare access, especially for poor and low-wealth Black, Brown, White, Asian and Indigenous people. The filibuster continues to facilitate idolatrous policy platforms about who deserves to thrive and who does not.”



Californians can, with a few clicks, send the letter directly to Senators Padilla and Feinstein.



Join in emailing this letter to our senators to demand an end to the filibuster (easy peasy!):

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/call-to-conscience-dont-filibuster-democracy





Or, call or email them directly to demand:



1. End the filibuster

2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act

3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act

4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr.



Click here to call:



Email or direct phone numbers here:



Senator Dianne Feinstein:

Phone: (415) 393-0707

Fax: (415) 393-0710



Senator Alex Padilla:

Phone (202) 224 – 3553

Fax (202) 224 – 2200

___________________________________________________________ Join the California Poor People’s Campaign and partners in San Francisco to demand thatU.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein pledge to:1. End the filibuster2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hrLocation: Outside Senator Feinstein's Office, 1 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94104Date & Time: Monday, July 26 @ 1:30 PM - 2:15 PM PTRegister & info here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/season-of-nonviolent-moral-direct-action-in-san-francisco Online actions & livestream/recording @ 5 pm PT here: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/ Over 140 million people are poor or one emergency away from economic ruin, including more than 70 million women of all races, gender, and sexual orientations and faith traditions. Yet, the surge of voter participation in 2018 and 2020 - including among poor and low-wage voters - created majorities in the House and Senate that claimed to want to move the country forward.These majorities, the result of many years of organizing, were built on claims to embrace policies that enjoy overwhelming popular support: federal protection of voting rights,a $15 minimum wage, universal access to healthcare, comprehensive immigration reform and investment in sustainable infrastructure.But none of these policies have been enacted because of an extremist minority in the Senate who are using the non-constitutional filibuster to block this constitutional and popular mandate to establish justice and provide for the general welfare.Therefore, the Poor People’s Campaign and partners are targeting all U.S. Senators in all states regardless of party. Senator Dianne Feinstein has defended the filibuster. She has not committed to abolish it. Senator Alex Padilla is committed to vote for each of these fundamental demands.CA & National Organizations:CA Poor People's CampaignNational Poor People's CampaignEmployees International Union (SEIU)Black Voters MatterForward JusticeNational Welfare Rights UnionRed Letter ChristiansIndivisibleRainbow Push Coalition,Samuel DeWitt Proctor ConferenceSunrise MovementWomen's Marchand others___________________________________________________________CALL TO ACTIONThe PPC released a letter to US senators demanding an end to the filibuster rule.LETTER STATES: “The filibuster has been used to block civil rights, labor rights, voting rights, living wages, healthcare access, especially for poor and low-wealth Black, Brown, White, Asian and Indigenous people. The filibuster continues to facilitate idolatrous policy platforms about who deserves to thrive and who does not.”Californians can, with a few clicks, send the letter directly to Senators Padilla and Feinstein.Join in emailing this letter to our senators to demand an end to the filibuster (easy peasy!):Or, call or email them directly to demand:1. End the filibuster2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr.Click here to call: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/call/ Email or direct phone numbers here:Senator Dianne Feinstein: https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-me Phone: (415) 393-0707Fax: (415) 393-0710Senator Alex Padilla: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/ Phone (202) 224 – 3553Fax (202) 224 – 2200___________________________________________________________ Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 21st, 2021 2:48 PM