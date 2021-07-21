top
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 7/26/2021
Break the Mold: Fighting for Food, Housing & Health Care for All
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday July 26
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHuman Agenda
Location Details
Zoom meeting link: https://tinyurl.com/y3co6skj
4th Annual Break the Mold Conference (part 1 of 2)

The vision of Human Agenda & the necessities of life

Santa Clara County is one of the richest places on earth, the heart of capitalism. Of 1.9 million residents, why do 500,000 rely on the Second Harvest Food Bank to eat? Why are over 100,000 lacking access to health insurance? Why are over 10,000 homeless and hundreds of thousands more seeking affordable housing?

ZOOM IN on Monday, July 26, 7:00 to 8:30 pm
Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/y3co6skj

PICNIC & DIALOGUE: Sat., July 31, 12 noon to 2 pm at Kelley Park, San José (look for sign at entrance)

Speakers:

Liz Gonzalez, President, South Bay Community Land Trust; Co-Founder, Silicon Valley De-Bug; Resident of East San José

Eric Holt-Giménez, Author, The Foodie’s Guide to Capitalism; former Executive Director, Food First; 20 Years on the Ground in Latin America

Malinda Markowitz, Past President, California Nurses Association; Executive Board Member, South Bay Labor Council; Steering Committee, South Bay Progressive Alliance

Critical human needs like food, health care, and housing will not be resolved within our existing economic system. BREAK THE MOLD seeks institutional alternatives that are truly democratic, equitable, cooperative, kind and sustainable--the DECKS values of Human Agenda.

For more information contact Yaneth Gutierrez at yaneth.gutierrez [at] sjsu.edu.

Sponsored by Human Agenda
humanagenda.net
sm_flyer_-_break_the_mold_-_food_housing_health_care_-_ha_-_20210726__8.5x11.jpg
original image (1500x1900)
For more event information: https://tinyurl.com/y3co6skj

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 21st, 2021 1:45 PM
§ Break the Mold: Fighting for Food, Housing & Health Care for All
by Human Agenda
Wednesday Jul 21st, 2021 1:45 PM
flyer_-_break_the_mold_-_food_housing_health_care_-_ha_-_20210726_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (702.9KB)
Download a flyer PDF here.
https://tinyurl.com/y3co6skj
