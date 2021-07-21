



The vision of Human Agenda & the necessities of life



Santa Clara County is one of the richest places on earth, the heart of capitalism. Of 1.9 million residents, why do 500,000 rely on the Second Harvest Food Bank to eat? Why are over 100,000 lacking access to health insurance? Why are over 10,000 homeless and hundreds of thousands more seeking affordable housing?



ZOOM IN on Monday, July 26, 7:00 to 8:30 pm

Zoom link:



PICNIC & DIALOGUE: Sat., July 31, 12 noon to 2 pm at Kelley Park, San José (look for sign at entrance)



Speakers:



Liz Gonzalez, President, South Bay Community Land Trust; Co-Founder, Silicon Valley De-Bug; Resident of East San José



Eric Holt-Giménez, Author, The Foodie’s Guide to Capitalism; former Executive Director, Food First; 20 Years on the Ground in Latin America



Malinda Markowitz, Past President, California Nurses Association; Executive Board Member, South Bay Labor Council; Steering Committee, South Bay Progressive Alliance



Critical human needs like food, health care, and housing will not be resolved within our existing economic system. BREAK THE MOLD seeks institutional alternatives that are truly democratic, equitable, cooperative, kind and sustainable--the DECKS values of Human Agenda.



For more information contact Yaneth Gutierrez at



Sponsored by Human Agenda

humanagenda.net 4th Annual Break the Mold Conference (part 1 of 2)The vision of Human Agenda & the necessities of lifeSanta Clara County is one of the richest places on earth, the heart of capitalism. Of 1.9 million residents, why do 500,000 rely on the Second Harvest Food Bank to eat? Why are over 100,000 lacking access to health insurance? Why are over 10,000 homeless and hundreds of thousands more seeking affordable housing?ZOOM IN on Monday, July 26, 7:00 to 8:30 pmZoom link: https://tinyurl.com/y3co6skj PICNIC & DIALOGUE: Sat., July 31, 12 noon to 2 pm at Kelley Park, San José (look for sign at entrance)Speakers:Liz Gonzalez, President, South Bay Community Land Trust; Co-Founder, Silicon Valley De-Bug; Resident of East San JoséEric Holt-Giménez, Author, The Foodie’s Guide to Capitalism; former Executive Director, Food First; 20 Years on the Ground in Latin AmericaMalinda Markowitz, Past President, California Nurses Association; Executive Board Member, South Bay Labor Council; Steering Committee, South Bay Progressive AllianceCritical human needs like food, health care, and housing will not be resolved within our existing economic system. BREAK THE MOLD seeks institutional alternatives that are truly democratic, equitable, cooperative, kind and sustainable--the DECKS values of Human Agenda.For more information contact Yaneth Gutierrez at yaneth.gutierrez [at] sjsu.edu Sponsored by Human Agendahumanagenda.net For more event information: https://tinyurl.com/y3co6skj

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 21st, 2021 1:45 PM