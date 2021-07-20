top
Oakland Maritime Workers Protest Sale of Howard Terminal To Billionaire A's Owner Fisher
by Labor Viideo Project
Tuesday Jul 20th, 2021 11:15 PM
Maritime workers from ILWU Local 10, SUP and MMP spoke out at Oakland City Hall to protest the sale of Howard Terminal to A's GAP billionaire owner John Fisher. The rally took place before the vote on July 20, 2021
sm_ilwu10_member_ufclp.jpg
original image (2343x2179)
Oakland Martime workers from ILWU Local 10, SUP and MMP rallied at Oakland City hall to protest the plans to sale the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland to GAP & A's billionaire owner John Fisher.

Maritime workers said that the privatization of the Port would destroy it for the development project of Fisher for 3,000 condos and a hotel.
Fisher also runs the KIPP and Rocketship charter ship schools and A's manager Dave Kaval is on the board of Rocketship charter chain.
The rally was held on 7/20/21 before the vote by the Oakland City Council which supported a deal 8 to 1.

This rally was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party

Additional media:

Fisher, STOP THE GREED! ILWU 10 & Community Activists Speak Out To Protest Port Theft Privatization
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A

Additional Information:

committeeforlaborparty [at] gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/
https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com

Production of
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/B5x2qLdyIiE
§ILWU Local 10 Executive Board Member Janiero Baltrip Spoke
by Labor Viideo Project
Tuesday Jul 20th, 2021 11:15 PM
sm_baltrip_janiero_ufclp_oak_city_hall_7-20-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 10 Executive Board member Janiero Baltrip spoke about how Fisher's project would threaten jobs and the community.
https://youtu.be/B5x2qLdyIiE
§ILWU Local 10 Member Janice Smith Spoke Against the Deal
by Labor Viideo Project
Tuesday Jul 20th, 2021 11:15 PM
sm_ilwu10_member_ufclp_1.jpg
original image (2343x2179)
ILWU Local 10 member Janice Smith spoke against the sale of Howard Terminal to billionaire John Fisher.
https://youtu.be/B5x2qLdyIiE
§Masters, Mates & Pilots Flag At Rally
by Labor Viideo Project
Tuesday Jul 20th, 2021 11:15 PM
sm_ufclp_mmp_flage.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A MMP union member carried a union flag and supported the rally.
https://youtu.be/B5x2qLdyIiE
