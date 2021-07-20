top
Know Your Rights: Employment Rights For People With Conviction Histories
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday August 10
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Location Details
Online workshop / webinar
This “Know Your Rights” presentation breaks down the components of
California’s Ban The Box/Fair Chance law related to criminal record background checks.

Learn your rights in an interactive presentation, featuring pop quizzes, role plays and Q&A.

Presented by Katie “KD” Dixon, Community Organizer, Legal Aid at Work
and Stacy Villalobos, Staff Attorney, Legal Aid at Work

Tuesday, 8/10/2021 @ 10:00 - 11:00 AM PT

Info & Register: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/08/10/presentation-employment-rights-people-conviction-histories


ABOUT: Katie “KD” Dixon

Dixon is a formerly incarcerated person, who spent years navigating the Criminal Justice System. She now works to ensure all formerly incarcerated people have access to clear & concise career paths, as a way to redemption, and rebuilding their lives.


ABOUT: Stacy Villalobos

Villalobos is a staff attorney at Legal Aid at Work, where she works on issues of racial economic justice. She represents workers fighting race discrimination before federal and state courts as well as administrative agencies. Villalobos also spearheads Legal Aid at Work's Ban the Box and Fair Chance work representing job seekers with criminal records. Villalobos is a graduate of Stanford Law School and Stanford University, and is the first in her family to obtain a high school diploma. She previously clerked for the Honorable Fernando M. Olguin, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Villalobos has been advocating for workers’ rights for over a decade, beginning during her undergraduate years as an organizer with low-wage immigrant workers on campus.
