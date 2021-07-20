Join Presidio Trust’s Wildlife Ecologist Jonathan Young to learn about the past, present and future of Presidio wildlife.
Friday, 7/30/2021 @ 11:00 - 12:00 Pm PT
Info & livestream link here: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/07/30/presentation-wildlife-restoration-presidio
Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense
|Presidio Wildlife Restoration w/ Ecologist Jonathan Young
|Date
|Friday July 30
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Public Library
|Location Details
|Online via livestream on YouTube
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 20th, 2021 3:09 PM
