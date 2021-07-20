top
17th Annual Hiroshima-Nagasaki Remembrance Day & Peace Lantern Ceremony
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 07
Time 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorCatherine Crockett
Emailmontereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
Phone(831) 899-7322
Location Details
Lovers Point Beach Cove, Ocean View Blvd., at 17th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
The public is invited to gather for this moving tradition that remembers and honors those who suffered and still suffer, the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki Japan in August of 1945. Join us as we reaffirm the vision of a world free of nuclear weapons and amplify the voices of the survivors as they say, "Never Again".

Program:
7:00 pm: Lantern making and performance of Monterey’s Taiko Drumming group, Shinsho-Mugen Daiko.
7:45 pm: Music, poetry, and messages of hope and peace.
8:15 pm: Launching of the peace lanterns on the cove. Tai-Chi Master Jim Scott-Behrends will play meditative strains of shakuhachi flute

Keynote Speaker is Aki Ouye, distinguished local artist whose paintings of abstract figures are informed by the Asian American experience. He and his mother were in Hiroshima in 1945 on the day of the atomic blast. Though their home was destroyed, they escaped mostly unharmed. joeakiouye [at] gmail.com | https://www.joeakiouye.com/thoughts-on-my-art

Guest Speaker Larry Oda, Chair Emeritus of the National Japanese American Memorial Foundation and National President Emeritus of the Japanese American Citizens League, will read the story, Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes.

Organized and sponsored by: Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) Monterey County Branch

Co-sponsors: Monterey Peace and Justice Center (MPJC) Monterey Peninsula Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) Peace Coalition of Monterey County (PCMC) Veterans For Peace, Chapter 46
sm_2021_peace_lantern_event_flyer.jpg
original image (2441x3159)
For more event information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 20th, 2021 12:48 PM
