Strategy Meeting to Defend the Camp
Friday, July 23 @ 5 pm
Behind the County Building
San Lorenzo River Clean up 6:30 pm
Santa Cruz Homeless Union • Food Not Bombs
831-431-7766 • Toll Free 1-800-884-1136
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 7/23/2021
|Strategy Meeting to Defend the Benchlands Camp
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday July 23
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Homeless Union
|Location Details
|Behind the County Building (701 Ocean St, Santa Cruz)
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 20th, 2021 10:06 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network