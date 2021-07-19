top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice | Womyn
Domestic Violence in Watsonville is Representative of Many Communities Around the World
by MILPA Collective
Monday Jul 19th, 2021 11:05 PM
Watsonville, CA - Last week we learned of a murder that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, July 13th, which has had a deep impact on our Watsonville community. Robin Kern, a 32-year-old mother, was killed due to domestic violence and we are in solidarity with the calls for justice. We hope that her family finds peace in this challenging time.
sm_watsonville_milpa.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
We acknowledge that the men have been asked to take action by stepping up, taking a stand and doing something to prevent this violence from continuing to happen to our girls and women. In fact, boys and men benefit from the call to end domestic violence, seeing as we are not immune and have been hurt by this very system of domination & control ourselves.

We need to deal with the root causes of domestic violence, which tie back to poverty, racism, gender, and the lack of financial independence for most girls and women, to name a few. Calling the police, or references to a shelter, are only band-aid solutions unless we are innovative in how to allocate funding towards prevention strategies for domestic violence. We face many issues in our poor, Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPoC), LGBTIQ+, migrant/ first-generation communities. Our intention is never to exclude; we want to be honest in the fact that we humbly don’t know everything, yet we are open to learning the ways in which our community needs us to show up.

We have all dealt with violence and its ramifications to some extent; verbal, emotional, psychological, physical and sexual harm have crippled and torn apart our people for over 500+ years since the inception of colonization. We hope to find creative solutions to end violence in all forms in order to protect the most vulnerable in our neighborhoods / barrios.


MILPA Collective is a community based collective located in Salinas, CA that is “Cultivating Change-Makers for The Next Seven Generations” by creating opportunities for cultural healing, intergenerational leadership, and empowerment through community-driven decision making for healthier communities.
https://milpacollective.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 242.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code