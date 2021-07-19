top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice | Womyn
Winona LaDuke and Water Protectors Arrested: Horse Nation to the Front Line
by Honor the Earth
Monday Jul 19th, 2021 10:35 PM
Winona LaDuke, executive director of Honor the Earth, was among the women arrested today defending the Shell River from the construction of Enbridge Line 3.
sm_screenshot_20210719-185059_chrome_2.jpg
original image (639x610)
By Honor the Earth
Censored News
July 19, 2021

“W” is for Water Protectors taking a stand to protect the water

PARK RAPIDS, Minnesota -- Today women and other Water Protectors from across multiple communities in Minnesota sat together at the Shell River, near Park Rapids, Minnesota, in peaceful prayer to oppose the construction of Line 3, the largest tar sands pipeline ever constructed.

Seven women were arrested and zip-tied this afternoon – including Winona LaDuke, Executive Director of Honor the Earth.

These women represent many others who stand in solidarity with the protection of water across Anishinaabe treaty lands. To date, over 500 people have been arrested expressing opposition to Line 3.

Line 3 will cross underneath the Shell River in five places. The women gathered at the Shell River today are acting in collective care of their communities, standing for the rights of the Shell River, and honoring treaty rights across the waters throughout Anishinaabe territories.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/07/sto...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 242.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code