Winona LaDuke and Water Protectors Arrested: Horse Nation to the Front Line by Honor the Earth

Monday Jul 19th, 2021 10:35 PM

Winona LaDuke, executive director of Honor the Earth, was among the women arrested today defending the Shell River from the construction of Enbridge Line 3.

By Honor the Earth

Censored News

July 19, 2021



“W” is for Water Protectors taking a stand to protect the water



PARK RAPIDS, Minnesota -- Today women and other Water Protectors from across multiple communities in Minnesota sat together at the Shell River, near Park Rapids, Minnesota, in peaceful prayer to oppose the construction of Line 3, the largest tar sands pipeline ever constructed.



Seven women were arrested and zip-tied this afternoon – including Winona LaDuke, Executive Director of Honor the Earth.



These women represent many others who stand in solidarity with the protection of water across Anishinaabe treaty lands. To date, over 500 people have been arrested expressing opposition to Line 3.



Line 3 will cross underneath the Shell River in five places. The women gathered at the Shell River today are acting in collective care of their communities, standing for the rights of the Shell River, and honoring treaty rights across the waters throughout Anishinaabe territories.