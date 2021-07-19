This time the U.S. should listen to the people of Haiti, not the powerful!
Join a conversation with activists Pierre Labossiere of National Human Rights Defense Network of Haiti and Seth Donnelly of Haiti Action Committee
Wednesday, July 21, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Host: Peninsula Peace and Justice Center
RSVP (not required): https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfthO3pOMaBpUrXVGuuCpLftEx_wGd2hSL2hafycqQRLNzPng/viewform
Join Zoom directly: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85429306275#success
ARTICLE: An Appeal to President Biden: Change Course on Haiti Now
by Pierre Esperance, Executive Director, Réseau National de Défense des Droits de l'Homme, or RNDDH (English: National Human Rights Defense Network of Haiti)
"In the current state of insecurity in Haiti, the Biden administration must work to create the conditions in which we, the Haitian people — not the United States and the international community — can decide the future of our country, strengthen our democracy, and guarantee our basic human rights."
Read full article here:https://www.justsecurity.org/77374/an-appeal-to-president-biden-change-course-on-haiti-now/
