



Join a conversation with activists Pierre Labossiere of National Human Rights Defense Network of Haiti and Seth Donnelly of Haiti Action Committee



Wednesday, July 21, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.



Host: Peninsula Peace and Justice Center



RSVP (not required):



Join Zoom directly:





ARTICLE: An Appeal to President Biden: Change Course on Haiti Now



by Pierre Esperance, Executive Director, Réseau National de Défense des Droits de l'Homme, or RNDDH (English: National Human Rights Defense Network of Haiti)



"In the current state of insecurity in Haiti, the Biden administration must work to create the conditions in which we, the Haitian people — not the United States and the international community — can decide the future of our country, strengthen our democracy, and guarantee our basic human rights."



Read full article here:

