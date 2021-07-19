top
Haiti
Haiti
Haiti in Crisis: Teach-in w/ Human Rights Activists Pierre Labossiere & Seth Donnelly
Date Wednesday July 21
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorPeninsula Peace and Justice Center
Location Details
Online via Zoom
This time the U.S. should listen to the people of Haiti, not the powerful!

Join a conversation with activists Pierre Labossiere of National Human Rights Defense Network of Haiti and Seth Donnelly of Haiti Action Committee

Wednesday, July 21, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Host: Peninsula Peace and Justice Center

RSVP (not required): https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfthO3pOMaBpUrXVGuuCpLftEx_wGd2hSL2hafycqQRLNzPng/viewform

Join Zoom directly: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85429306275#success


ARTICLE: An Appeal to President Biden: Change Course on Haiti Now

by Pierre Esperance, Executive Director, Réseau National de Défense des Droits de l'Homme, or RNDDH (English: National Human Rights Defense Network of Haiti)

"In the current state of insecurity in Haiti, the Biden administration must work to create the conditions in which we, the Haitian people — not the United States and the international community — can decide the future of our country, strengthen our democracy, and guarantee our basic human rights."

Read full article here:https://www.justsecurity.org/77374/an-appeal-to-president-biden-change-course-on-haiti-now/
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 19th, 2021 9:06 PM
