Housing!
An outdoor photo exhibit and reception
Featuring the works of:
Andrés Alvarez
Brooke Anderson
David Bacon
Edward Ramirez
Eric Nomburg
Glenda Drew and Jesse Drew
John Novak
Luis Enrique Morales
Najib Joe Hakim
Ronald Orlando
Sharat Lin
Sloboda Dimitrov
Susana Barron
Tracy Perkins
Yesica Prado
Reception: Friday, July 23 at 7 pm
Fence at 1229 23rd Avenue (off International Blvd.), Oakland 94606
Some refreshments will be provided. If you wish to bring snacks (optional), items must be individually wrapped,
Hopefully the exhibit will remain up for several months.
Sponsored by Class Conscious Photographers, A Working Lens Exhibition, and Eastside Arts Alliance
