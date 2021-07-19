Housing!

An outdoor photo exhibit and reception



Featuring the works of:

Andrés Alvarez

Brooke Anderson

David Bacon

Edward Ramirez

Eric Nomburg

Glenda Drew and Jesse Drew

John Novak

Luis Enrique Morales

Najib Joe Hakim

Ronald Orlando

Sharat Lin

Sloboda Dimitrov

Susana Barron

Tracy Perkins

Yesica Prado





Reception: Friday, July 23 at 7 pm

Fence at 1229 23rd Avenue (off International Blvd.), Oakland 94606

Some refreshments will be provided. If you wish to bring snacks (optional), items must be individually wrapped,



Hopefully the exhibit will remain up for several months.



Sponsored by Class Conscious Photographers, A Working Lens Exhibition, and Eastside Arts Alliance

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 19th, 2021 6:56 PM