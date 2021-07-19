A virtual program of poetry featuring readings by former SF poet laureate devorah major, current SF poet laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin and Shanga Labossiere followed by open mic. Join us for a spectacular afternoon of soul-nourishing poetry and an opportunity to support Haiti's movement for democracy.
Suggested donation $10-50. Register here: bit.ly/poetryforhaiti
Co-sponsored by Haiti Action Committee, Ecumenical Peace Institute/CALC, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant & St. John's Presbyterian Church Mission & Justice Commission
Saturday July 31
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fundraiser
Haiti Action Committee
action.haiti [at] gmail.com
(510) 483-7481
A virtual zoom program. Register at: bit.ly/poetryforhaiti
For more event information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net
