A virtual program of poetry featuring readings by former SF poet laureate devorah major, current SF poet laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin and Shanga Labossiere followed by open mic. Join us for a spectacular afternoon of soul-nourishing poetry and an opportunity to support Haiti's movement for democracy.



Suggested donation $10-50. Register here: bit.ly/poetryforhaiti



Co-sponsored by Haiti Action Committee, Ecumenical Peace Institute/CALC, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant & St. John's Presbyterian Church Mission & Justice Commission

