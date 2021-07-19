Fire is many things to the Amah Mutsun and other California Indian Tribes — it is sacred, it is a tool gifted by Creator, and it is a way to restore balance to Mother Earth. This presentation hosted by the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History will share more about how the Amah Mutsun are using fire to restore landscapes and relationships in the Santa Cruz mountains and beyond.
About the Speaker
Lawrence Atencio is the Native Stewardship Corps Field Manager for the Amah Mutsun Land Trust, an initiative of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, which is the vehicle by which the Amah Mutsun access, protect, and steward lands that are integral to their identity and culture. The AMLT returns the tribe to their ancestral lands and restores their role as environmental stewards.
The Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History is located in the unceded territory of the Awaswas-speaking Uypi Tribe. The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, comprised of the descendants of Indigenous people taken to missions Santa Cruz and San Juan Bautista during Spanish colonization of the Central Coast, is today working hard to restore traditional stewardship practices on these lands and heal from historical trauma.
This program is part of the series CZU & YOU: Resources for Recovery, Preparedness, and Ecological Understanding from the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History and Santa Cruz Public Libraries | August 2021
|Date
|Tuesday August 03
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Speaker
|Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Free Online Event. Register for Zoom Link:
https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/8-3-amah-mutsun-fire-relationships/
For more event information: https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/8-3-amah-m...
