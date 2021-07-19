July 28, 1866 is when the original Congressional Army Reorganizational Act authorized the formation of peacetime segregated regular Army regiments that comprised of former US Colored Troops who served during the Civil War, composed of freeborn men and newly freed enslaved Pan Africans led by White officers, later became known as "Buffalo Soldiers."



1903, President Theodore Roosevelt, escorted by the Buffalo Soldiers Honor Guard, dedicated the statue at Union Square with the Greek Goddess Nike, celebrating victory of the Union Army during the US Civil War uniting the nation by ending slavery throughout the United States and 6 territories where we administer authority.



Our, "Hidden Figures" well over 500+ "Buffalo Soldiers" are buried within the San Francisco National Cemetery at the SF Presidio.

Together, we will honor the profound contribution our service members and families who contributed to our Great State of California and all around the world.



Both residents in the San Francisco City/County and global visitors can pay respects to our unique contribution to the forward flow of humanity in the shadow of the Golden Gate.



In the past, the California Legislative Black Caucus, Buffalo Soldiers Groups from throughout Northern California, California Republican Leadership, California National Guard and the San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce have joined with the Presidio Trust and National Parks Service to honor past National Buffalo Soldiers Day efforts.



2021 National Buffalo Soldier Day, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 will mark a new beginning for year round recognition of the Buffalo Soldiers at the SF Presidio and new found support from the Presidio Trust in alignment with the 2019 US Congressional Buffalo Soldiers Study recommendations.



Beginning at the dawn of the 20th century, segregated Buffalo Soldiers regiments were garrisoned at the SF Presidio and Monterey Presidio and remained active throughout the State of California until being dismounted at Camp Lockett, San Diego County in 1944, transferred to North Africa during WWll continuing to serve with distinction.



The first official National Buffalo Soldiers Day was July 28, 1992, when a monument to the Buffalo Soldier was dedicated at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas by General Colin Powell, where the 10th Cavalry was first activated on September 21, 1866.



HISTORY

Buffalo Soldier Commemorations have been held throughout our nation since 1992 when the United States Congress passed a law designating July 28th as Buffalo Soldiers Day in the United States.