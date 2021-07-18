In honor of July is Parks & Recreation month, meet at Santa Cruz City Hall for a free and informative Tree Walk with Urban Forester Leslie Keedy.
Leslie will lead a walking tour of over twenty significant trees in the downtown Santa Cruz area.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 7/31/2021
|Significant Tree Walk with Urban Forester Leslie Keedy
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 31
|Time
|9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|City of Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation
|Location Details
|Santa Cruz City Hall, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9146579857...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 18th, 2021 2:12 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network