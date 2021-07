Rally outside supports those inside getting cited

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

As activists went inside SF's Philip Burton Federal building to demand that the Army Corps of Engineers end construction of oil Pipe line 3 and to send a strong message to President Biden, others held a support rally at the front entrance plaza.The PA system enabled bicycle created by activist-artist-inventor Robb Godshaw (www.robb.cc) provided an audio live stream of events inside the building. The audio stream is available here. After the "inside" protesters roamed the large building's halls looking for someone to take their message, several people including an Army Corps lawyer gave a "that's not my department" type of answer.As events unfolded, police activity around the building increased. There were no arrests though several were cited.Those inside were gratified by expressions of support from some of the police.See all high resolution photos here.