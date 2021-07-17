top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Health, Housing & Public Services
Resistance at Sausalito Camp Eviction
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
An encampment near Dunphy Park was destroyed and residents evicted as the city of Sausalito forced residents out of their community. Resistors fought bravely but were told their new home would have to be an area that is muddy and close to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ debris yard, where boats are taken from the water for destruction.
sm_dunphy_top_replace__1.jpg
original image (3000x2453)
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer.

On Tuesday, June 29, the city of Sausalito cracked down with force on an encampment near Dunphy Park. Occupants joined by housing activists formed a line of resistance and shouted their demand to see a warrant. It was a tense stand-off that followed months of contention and a legal battle.

Demonstrators said that city has continually attempted to displace people living on the edge. Back in February, residents and activists battled with police, pushing the officers out of the Dunphy Park area encampment. But a final federal court ruling allowed the city to disband the camp in June and move it to Marinship Park, a site which the evictees refer to as "toxic bog."
 
By mid-morning on the 29th crews raised cyclone fencing around the site. Then police moved in and removed the residents forcefully; some had to be carried out. Occupants said they had created a community near Dunphy Park and they are emboldened to continue their battle for rights of the unhoused. “This isn’t the end no matter what happens,” said one protester.
§John Deere equipment
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_deere_moving.jpg
original image (3150x2374)
§Face-off
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_faceoff_replace.jpg
original image (3000x2403)
§The Bad Guys
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_bad_guys_green.jpg
original image (3150x2108)
§Eviction Notice
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_notice_replace_.jpg
original image (3150x2145)
§Popo
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphystandoff_or_faceoff_replace.jpg
original image (3150x2104)
§Signs
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_signs_freplace.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Out in front
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_lone_guy_replace.jpg
original image (3150x2102)
§Union
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy__union_replace.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Purple Protest Signs
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_protectors_replace.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Another moment
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_clown_replace__1.jpg
original image (3155x2100)
§Cop's Tattoo
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_cop_tattoo.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§This is Someone's Home
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_someone_s_home_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Cop Commands "Out!"
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_out_replace.jpg
original image (2700x2739)
§A Plea to Open Hearts
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_pheart_replace.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Cop Tramples Sign
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_trample_replace.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Mayor is a Sellout
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_mayor_sellout.jpg
original image (3000x2270)
§Komatsu Equipment Pushes Out Protest Signs
by The Battle Is Not Over
Saturday Jul 17th, 2021 2:43 AM
sm_dunphy_komatsu_replace.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
